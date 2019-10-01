Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich on Tuesday. 

By SI Wire
October 01, 2019

The marquee matchup of Group B in the UEFA Champions League gets underway on Tuesday when Bayern Munich travels to North London to take on Tottenham at its new stadium. The Bavarians took an early lead in the group with a Matchday 1 win. Spurs will be looking for a win to overcome a disappointing draw in their opening game. 

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Tottenham’s rollercoaster of an opening to the season continued last week when it was shockingly bounced from the Carabao Cup by League Two’s Colchester United on penalties. Mauricio Pochettino’s squad hasn't clicked since preseason, with transfer drama and uncertainty surrounding both the team and manager for several months. While no one left the club and it managed to secure several big signings, Spurs just haven't been able to recover from that hectic period. 

Bayern has also faced its share of drama during the transfer window with its own players questioning if they had enough talent to win these exact types of matches against the world’s best teams. The additions of Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho on loan are ambitious moves. So far, it’s been up and down in the Bundesliga for the champions.

 

