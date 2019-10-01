Tottenham Reluctant to Offer Jan Vertonghen Long-Term Deal as New Contract Talks Begin

October 01, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have opened up talks with defender Jan Vertonghen about renewing his contract, though remain hesitant about offering him anything longer than a one-year extension.

The 32-year-old - whose current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, at which point he could depart the club on a free - was benched at the start of the season amid rumours of a rift in the squad, but he has since started all of the club's last four Premier League games, playing every single minute. 

And now, according to a report from Daily Mail, negotiations have begun regarding an extension of the Belgian's contract, though it is understood that Daniel Levy and co are wary of overstepping the mark regarding the longevity of the deal, given his age. 

As it stands, they are thus opening the discussions with just one-year deals. However, the inking of 30-year-old Moussa Sissoko's four-year deal at the start of the campaign will likely hand Vertonghen a nice bargaining chip.

No one is more cognisant of Vertonghen's age than the centre-back himself but, speaking on Monday, he explained why it wasn't an issue in his eyes.

"I'm very aware of my age. But I feel fairly young. I want to play as many games as I can at highest possible level," he explained. "I'm very ambitious. I feel like I still have a couple of good years left in me. That's definitely how I'm feeling now. I hope I can help the team for as long as I can."

