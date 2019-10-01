Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Go Behind in Must-Win Champions League Clash With Club Brugge

By 90Min
October 01, 2019

Describing Real Madrid's start to this season as a crisis might seem a bit extreme given the fact that they were only one game into the Champions League group stages heading into this match, as well as being top of La Liga.

But Zinedine Zidane knew another slip up in Europe against Club Brugge on Tuesday could pile even more pressure onto his future already.

Real Madrid enjoyed most of the ball during the early stages of the match, but the visitors scored with their first real move into the opposition half, with striker Emmanuel 'Bonaventure' Dennis bundling the ball over the line inside the opening 10 minutes, with what appeared to be an attempt to control the ball.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Plenty of time is still on the clock for Real Madrid to turn things around, but here's some of the best social media reaction to Los Blancos going behind against Club Brugge.




Of course the goal brough the inevitable calls for three-time Champions League-winning coach Zidane to get his P45...


