Twitter Reacts as Real Madrid Go Behind in Must-Win Champions League Clash With Club Brugge

Describing Real Madrid's start to this season as a crisis might seem a bit extreme given the fact that they were only one game into the Champions League group stages heading into this match, as well as being top of La Liga.

But Zinedine Zidane knew another slip up in Europe against Club Brugge on Tuesday could pile even more pressure onto his future already.

Real Madrid enjoyed most of the ball during the early stages of the match, but the visitors scored with their first real move into the opposition half, with striker Emmanuel 'Bonaventure' Dennis bundling the ball over the line inside the opening 10 minutes, with what appeared to be an attempt to control the ball.

Plenty of time is still on the clock for Real Madrid to turn things around, but here's some of the best social media reaction to Los Blancos going behind against Club Brugge.





VAR shows no offside in build up and 1-0 to Brugges at Real Madrid — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) October 1, 2019





Percy Tau Assist and Brugge lead in Madrid. What a time to be alive 🎉 #UCL — Julia Stuart (@JuliaStuart_SA) October 1, 2019

Club Brugge fans singing the "Please don't take me home" song at the Bernabéu. Sunshine, a 1-0 lead... they are loving life at the moment! #RMCLU — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) October 1, 2019

Club Brugge take the lead against Real Madrid with the worst finish you'll ever see from Emmanuel Dennis.



They all count. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) October 1, 2019





It’s 2019 and Real Madrid are losing to 1-0 Club Brugge, which is actually a pretty mild scoreline in the context of 2019 football. #UCL — Nick (@Nick_Talks7) October 1, 2019

Aren't we playing Club Brugge?? — Sia (@AshLRHG) October 1, 2019

Real Madrid down against Brugge? pic.twitter.com/UFHs1NfPCY — ellie macconmhaoil (@EMacConmhaoil) October 1, 2019

Madrid losing to Brugge and it’s only 17’ into the match. This team is garbage. — Star Wars: The Rise of Germ (@FreeGerm2k) October 1, 2019

Percy Tau getting Zidane sacked is the content I never knew I signed up for 🤣🤣



But you know what, I'm here for it ! 💉💉💉 — Simphiwe Majola (@simphiwe_majola) October 1, 2019

Of course the goal brough the inevitable calls for three-time Champions League-winning coach Zidane to get his P45...





Zidane should never have return to Real Madrid. He would be sacked eventually to tarnish the good name is made over the cause of 3seasons... — Nicholas Ezele (@ezele_nick) September 18, 2019

