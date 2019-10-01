Twitter Reacts as Serge Gnabry-Inspired Bayern Crush Tottenham in Champions League Thriller

By 90Min
October 01, 2019

Bayern Munich earned an incredible win away from home at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they beat Tottenham 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Bayern were looking to extend their lead at the top of Group B with maximum points, having cruised past Red Star Belgrade in a 3-0 win two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Tottenham were looking to bounce back, after throwing away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Olympiacos in Athens.

It only took until the second minute for the first chance of the game, as Serge Gnabry forced Hugo Lloris into a good save to set the tone. It was a return to familiar surroundings for the German winger, who spent five years on the other side of north London at Arsenal.

Tottenham responded with their first opportunity of the game four minutes later, with an excellent save once again. This time it was Bayern veteran Manuel Neuer who pulled off a strong stop, keeping out Son Heung-min in a testing one-on-one situation.

Either team looked as if they could score, and it was Spurs who did exactly that after 12 minutes. Moussa Sissoko played a wonderful threaded pass through to Son, who got the better of Neuer and struck it into the far corner as Tottenham broke the deadlock in north London.

It's said that you're at your most vulnerable when you've just scored, and that was proven as Bayern bit back with an equally excellent goal. 

As Spurs failed to clear their lines Joshua Kimmich picked up the ball on the edge of the box, and buried it into the bottom corner.

Bayern were now settled into the game, and began to really hit their stride. It paid off as the Germans turned it around just before the half-time break, as Robert Lewandowski's stunning finish on the turn gave them the lead and made sure Bayern went into the break in firm control.

Tottenham began the second half without any concentration, and it cost them as Bayern made it 4-1. Serge Gnabry scored two goals in two minutes for Die Roten, with a wonderful piece of dribbling and a neat finish giving the visitors in firm control of the affair in style.

Harry Kane got a lifeline when Spurs won a penalty, as Kingsley Coman fouled Serge Aurier. The Tottenham captain kept nerves of steel, and won the battle with Neuer as he found the bottom corner to make it 4-2 and give the hosts belief at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bayern sealed the win in the late stages of the game, with three goals in just four minutes. 

Gnabry got his hat-trick as he slipped it past the goalkeeper, before adding another one following a fantastic finish from Lewandowski to cap off an outstanding display by the German champions.

Take a moment to catch your breath.

Tottenham face Brighton next in the Premier League on Saturday, as they hope to make it back to back league wins and put this utter humiliation behind them. Bayern Munich, on a high, are back at the Allianz Arena on the same day, hosting Hoffenheim in Bavaria.

