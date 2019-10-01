Twitter Reacts as Serge Gnabry-Inspired Bayern Crush Tottenham in Champions League Thriller

Bayern Munich earned an incredible win away from home at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as they beat Tottenham 7-2 on Tuesday night.
Bayern were looking to extend their lead at the top of Group B with maximum points, having cruised past Red Star Belgrade in a 3-0 win two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Tottenham were looking to bounce back, after throwing away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Olympiacos in Athens.
It only took until the second minute for the first chance of the game, as Serge Gnabry forced Hugo Lloris into a good save to set the tone. It was a return to familiar surroundings for the German winger, who spent five years on the other side of north London at Arsenal.
Gnabry putting shots on target, i like it already.— Matthaeus (@beardjuicematty) October 1, 2019
Gnabry a very MUCH IMPROVED FOOTBALLER these days 👏🏼 #UCL— Sir Matthew. ♕ (@Rsvpchuki) October 1, 2019
Lloris stop Gnabry with a great save.— sultán (@SultanKayed) October 1, 2019
This game will be good, @FCBayernEN x @SpursOfficial #TOTBAY
⚪️ x 🔴
Tottenham responded with their first opportunity of the game four minutes later, with an excellent save once again. This time it was Bayern veteran Manuel Neuer who pulled off a strong stop, keeping out Son Heung-min in a testing one-on-one situation.
Neuer with a huge save....... Surprised?— SHAHAB (@iamShahabShah) October 1, 2019
What a pass from Ndombele, carved to protection. Great reaction and positioning from Neuer.— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 1, 2019
Great admirer of Son Heung Min— Craig Farquhar (@CraigFarquhar92) October 1, 2019
Either team looked as if they could score, and it was Spurs who did exactly that after 12 minutes. Moussa Sissoko played a wonderful threaded pass through to Son, who got the better of Neuer and struck it into the far corner as Tottenham broke the deadlock in north London.
GET IN!!!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 1, 2019
⚪ #THFC 1-0 #FCBayern 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1lEXrfbFv8
SON PUTS SPURS AHEAD AGAINST BAYERN!! pic.twitter.com/XL6dyhanxY— 90min (@90min_Football) October 1, 2019
LEISJRJEJEHE SONNYYYYY— Sam🏴🇳🇬 (@coys_sam) October 1, 2019
Heung Min Son has been the best player so far.— Earl (@Earl_mufc) October 1, 2019
It's said that you're at your most vulnerable when you've just scored, and that was proven as Bayern bit back with an equally excellent goal.
As Spurs failed to clear their lines Joshua Kimmich picked up the ball on the edge of the box, and buried it into the bottom corner.
WHAT A GOAL! ⚽— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 1, 2019
Kimmich bends us level immediately! ☄️#TOTFCB 1-1 (15') pic.twitter.com/gbAhcsFcan
Kimmich is so good what a goal— Muhammad Ahmed (@DohukyMD3) October 1, 2019
That was an absolute peach of a strike 👍👏.— Ben Daniels (@Ben84Daniels) October 1, 2019
Kimmich finally playing in his best position 👏🏾— Hassan Askar (@hashtagaskar) October 1, 2019
Bayern were now settled into the game, and began to really hit their stride. It paid off as the Germans turned it around just before the half-time break, as Robert Lewandowski's stunning finish on the turn gave them the lead and made sure Bayern went into the break in firm control.
LEWY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#TOTFCB 1-2 (45') pic.twitter.com/N2T9smf20j— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 1, 2019
That is a beautiful finish from Lewandowski, a striker's finish with striker's instinct— Nischal (@NischalCFC) October 1, 2019
Lewandowski is simply amazing. What a stunning finish— Michael🏴 (@RoyalRitchie) October 1, 2019
Lewandowski is just incredible, Tottenham playing very well but Bayern are patient and it’s paying off— ◾️HWM◾️ (@harrywm_) October 1, 2019
Tottenham began the second half without any concentration, and it cost them as Bayern made it 4-1. Serge Gnabry scored two goals in two minutes for Die Roten, with a wonderful piece of dribbling and a neat finish giving the visitors in firm control of the affair in style.
SERGE GNABRY BACK IN NORTH LONDON AND SCORING!— 90min (@90min_Football) October 1, 2019
Spurs haven't got a scooby since going 1-0 up! They now trail 3-1.
October 1, 2019
GNABRY AGAIN!!!!!!— 90min (@90min_Football) October 1, 2019
Spurs 1-4 Bayern.
this bayern team is ruthless— 🇮🇳🇩🇪 (@cfcten) October 1, 2019
Gnabry 👏🏼, Spurs defensively a shambles.— George (@georgemfc1) October 1, 2019
Harry Kane got a lifeline when Spurs won a penalty, as Kingsley Coman fouled Serge Aurier. The Tottenham captain kept nerves of steel, and won the battle with Neuer as he found the bottom corner to make it 4-2 and give the hosts belief at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Harry pulls one back!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 1, 2019
⚪ #THFC 2-4 #FCBayern 🔴 pic.twitter.com/7PwDUNzaQs
I can’t keep up. Need an abacus.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 1, 2019
5 - Harry Kane has scored more Champions League goals versus German teams (5) than he has versus sides from any other nation in the competition. Lifeline. pic.twitter.com/a3gPSUtcj5— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019
quality pen— ben (@nufcben_) October 1, 2019
Bayern sealed the win in the late stages of the game, with three goals in just four minutes.
Gnabry got his hat-trick as he slipped it past the goalkeeper, before adding another one following a fantastic finish from Lewandowski to cap off an outstanding display by the German champions.
🎩!!!#TOTFCB 2-5 (84') pic.twitter.com/BCKtJ3aJcA— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 1, 2019
Haven’t been this disgusted about Spurs since the Villas-Boas/Sherwood era.— Daniel. (@Danderweireld) October 1, 2019
We just cannot stop scoring! ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽#TOTFCB 2-6 (86') pic.twitter.com/PkBHHEvWmO— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 1, 2019
88 - Another.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 1, 2019
⚪ #THFC 2-7 #FCBayern 🔴
You simply 7-2 see it— Spooky Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) October 1, 2019
7 - Tottenham Hotspur have conceded seven goals in a home match for the very first time in any major competition. Embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/3Yh8WarA7S— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019
7-2 now ahahahahahahahahha— . (@DeadeyeDoucoure) October 1, 2019
Ahahahahha SEVEN— Nischal (@NischalCFC) October 1, 2019
Take a moment to catch your breath.
Tottenham face Brighton next in the Premier League on Saturday, as they hope to make it back to back league wins and put this utter humiliation behind them. Bayern Munich, on a high, are back at the Allianz Arena on the same day, hosting Hoffenheim in Bavaria.