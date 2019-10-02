Alexis Sanchez Says Move to Inter Has Reignited 'Love for Football' After Tough Man Utd Spell

Alexis Sanchez has expressed his joy since joining Inter on loan from Manchester United over the summer, insisting he has rediscovered his love for football once more.

The Chilean secured a year-long loan to the Serie A outfit after enduring a torrid time in the north-west ever since joining the Red Devils from Arsenal at the beginning of 2018. He netted just five goals in 18 months and duly fell out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the move to Italy seeing him reunited with former teammate Romelu Lukaku.

His, so far, short spell with Inter has proved fruitful, however, with Sanchez netting his first goal for the club in the 3-1 away victory over Sampdoria. The 30-year-old went on to be sent off in that match, but the red card has done nothing to dampen his spirits as he aims for silverware in Milan.

"I already knew the coach and some of the players, and I believe that the club are preparing something beautiful for the future," he said, via Eurosport. "If I’m not mistaken, Inter haven’t won anything for seven or eight years. It was a bit like finding my love for football again, together with my desire to win something with this club."

While his sending off will leave him ineligible for the coming Serie A matches, Sanchez will be available for the Nerazzurri on Wednesday night as they take on Barcelona in the second of their Champions League group stage matches this campaign - a game the forward is relishing.

"If we have one or two chances, we can’t waste them. I played there with United and we wasted three or four clear chances. If you want to beat Barcelona, you can’t throw any clear chances away", he added.

"Any player would like to win the Champions League. You play in it to win it, not just to compete. I play it to win it. It’s beautiful for any player, and Inter must be excited about playing in the Champions League again."