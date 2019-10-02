Barcelona could be without superstar Lionel Messi as the team looks to ignite its Champions League campaign Wednesday with a tricky home game against Inter Milan in Group F.

Messi, who had already missed the club’s first four matches with a calf injury, had a knock to his thigh in Barca’s 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Sept. 24, forcing him off at halftime. He sat out Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Getafe, and though the original diagnosis had him missing up to three weeks, the 32-year-old Messi has resumed training this week and could possibly be available for Ernesto Valverde.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, UniMas

Camp Nou continues to be one of the most intimidating venues in Europe, with Barcelona unbeaten in their last 32 Champions League matches there (29-3-0) since a 3–0 second-leg loss to Bayern Munich in the 2013 semifinals.

Even if Messi is unavailable, Valverde can still call upon Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann to lead the offense. Suarez scored the first goal in Saturday’s victory and has three on the season, while Griezmann—still getting accustomed to Barca’s style following his summer arrival from Atletico Madrid—has just one goal in his last four matches across all competitions.

Fellow striker Ousmane Dembele is also an injury concern, while fullback Jordi Alba is not expected to play. Barcelona, who has not scored in its last two Champions League matches dating back to its stunning, 4–0, second-leg defeat to eventual champions Liverpool at Anfield in last spring’s semifinals, have never gone three straight Champions League matches without a goal.

Inter, whose lone victory in six games at Barcelona came at the 1970 Fairs Cup, enter this contest in splendid form with three wins on the trot and have bracketed its –-1 draw vs. Slavia Prague with six wins in as many matches in Serie A. Antonio Conte has again got his 3-5-2 counter-attacking system working to great effect.

Inter has yet to score in four all-time matches at Camp Nou. Barcelona has lost just once in eight all-time matches in the series (4-3-1) and is facing Inter in group play for the second straight year—they were pegged back late in a 1–1 draw at the San Siro and won 2–0 at home on goals by Rafinha and Alba.