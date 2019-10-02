Barcelona Recategorise Ansu Fati's 'Knee Injury' as Starlet Experiencing Growing Pains

Barcelona have recategorised the 'knee injury' which kept wonderkid Ansu Fati out of their last game as a much more simple case of 'growing pains'.

The 16-year-old has enjoyed a stunning rise to prominence with the Barcelona first team. He managed two goals and one assist in his first six games after being drafted in to help cope with an injury crisis, but recently found himself sidelined with his own struggles.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

It was initially described as a knee tendon injury, but Mundo Deportivo have now revealed that the issue is actually growing pains. The 16-year-old is obviously still developing physically, which needs to be managed carefully now that he is part of the senior side.

Whilst Barcelona would prefer him to be available, they are thought to be excited by the prospect of seeing Fati develop, as they hope to see the youngster be able to hold his own against senior opponents in the near future.

He will remain on the sidelines during Barcelona's Champions League clash with Inter on Wednesday, and La Blaugrana have declined to give any indication of a recovery time frame for Fati, so as to allow him to heal at his own pace.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Fortunately for Barcelona, they are hopeful of welcoming Lionel Messi back to the first-team fold. The Argentine, who has struggled with injuries ever since pre-season, limped off at half time during the 2-1 win over Villarreal, but he is expected to return in some capacity against Inter.

Should he make the cut, Messi will join Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Carles Perez as the club's attacking options, but Ousmane Dembele remains sidelined with yet another muscle injury.

Ernesto Valverde's side laboured to a 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund in their opening game of Group F, but Inter also dropped points against Slavia Prague, so all four teams currently sit on one point heading into Wednesday's action.