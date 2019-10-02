Bernardo Silva Charged With Misconduct by FA Over Racist Benjamin Mendy Tweet

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for an infamous tweet he sent comparing Benjamin Mendy to a black caricature.

The tweet in question, which showed a picture of the City full back next to a controversial cartoon character that fronts up Spanish confectionary brand 'Conguitos' alongside the caption 'guess who?', has since been deleted.



Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3. Full statement: https://t.co/06ZRrH9oiU. pic.twitter.com/6xyoPxehT9 — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) October 2, 2019

After initially expressing dismay at the outrage - issuing a follow-up tweet that read 'Can’t even joke with a friend these days' - the Portugal international is understood to have sent a letter to the FA outlining his regret over the tweet.

However, this has not stopped him from being charged by the governing body, with an official statement confirming: "Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on 22 September 2019.

"It is alleged that the Manchester City player’s activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

"It is further alleged that the activity constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."

While Silva himself asserted his regret, boss Pep Guardiola has continually sought to defend his player.

He is quoted as saying: “Regarding Bernardo I was incredibly clear. If the people believe Bernardo is this type of person they are completely wrong. They judge one joke - I judge three years with him.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“If someone is affected or feels bad about that tweet or any comments, it can happen. People judging Bernardo don’t know him. He is an exceptional person, exceptional. He likes to be involved in different situations.

“Focus on other issues, not Bernardo. It was just a joke. The same happened a thousand times with white people. It was a cartoon. If people think it’s the opposite then Bernardo and City are open."

The midfielder has until 9 October to respond to the charge.

