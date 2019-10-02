Cristiano Ronaldo Smashes Champions League Record During Juventus' Win Over Bayer Leverkusen

Cristiano Ronaldo broke yet another record on Tuesday night as he won his 105th game in the UEFA Champions League - which is more than any other player in the history of the European Cup.

Ronaldo scored the third and final goal for Juventus in their 3-0 home thumping against Bayer Leverkusen in Group D, which was a victory that propelled Juventus to the top of the group ahead of Atletico Madrid. It also meant that Ronaldo has now won more matches than any other player in the competition, overtaking former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas who has 104 victories to his name.

The Portuguese star recorded the first of these victories back in 2003 for Manchester United against Rangers and has since never looked back. His record is quite sensational in Europe, winning five European Cups so far in his career, with his first coming in 2008 as United secured victory on penalties against Premier League rivals Chelsea in Moscow.

Chris Ricco/GettyImages

In his nine year spell at Madrid - that began in 2009 and ended in the summer of 2018 - Ronaldo led the club to an incredible four Champions League titles in just five years, including three in a row from 2015/16 season to 2017/18 campaign.

Ronaldo also netted in three of these five finals, starring in particular against his now employers Juventus in 2017 in Madrid’s 4-1 victory. His two strikes that night are just two of his 128 goals he has scored in the competition, which is of course another record, as he leads the way ahead of his closest rival Lionel Messi who is second, back on 112 goals in the scoring charts.

The records don’t stop there though, after racing through to add a third late on against Leverkusen, it now means Ronaldo has also scored in 14 consecutive UEFA Champions League seasons.

Only three players in Champions League history have scored in 14 consecutive #UCL seasons:



🇪🇸 Raúl González

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo



CR7 joins the list. pic.twitter.com/9ywo4LkL2l — Coral (@Coral) October 1, 2019

His first came back in 2007 against AS Roma in the Champions League quarter finals where he notched twice in United’s 7-1 thrashing and he has since scored every season since and is just the third man to achieve this feat alongside Raul Gonzalez and Messi.