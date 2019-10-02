David Pemsel Appointed as New Premier League Chief Executive

The Premier League have appointed The Guardian's David Pemsel as the Premier League's new chief executive, following the departure of Richard Scudamore.

The decision was confirmed on Wednesday following a Premier League club chairmen meeting, and Pemsel will take over as chief executive in early 2020.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck was tasked with finding the perfect candidate for the role, and as reported by The Guardian, he chose the 51-year-old based on his 'straightforward style and personal integrity'.

After being knocked back twice (by Susanna Dinnage & Tim Davie) the Premier League finally appoints a new chief executive to replace Richard Scudamore.

Guardian Media Group chief David Pemsel will take up one of the most powerful jobs in sport at a challenging time... pic.twitter.com/Zx5mQEXhzm — Dan Roan (@danroan) October 2, 2019

“At the Guardian he has shown strong leadership through a period of change and transformation.

"Returning the group to profit is an impressive achievement and has demonstrated that he can develop and execute a transformational plan in an ever-changing business landscape.”

Pemsel will replace Richard Scudamore, who left the role at the end of 2018. His jobs will include managing the relationship between the Premier League's top clubs and the smaller sides regarding the sharing of the broadcasting revenue.

Very sad to see David Pemsel leave The Guardian, he’s done a great job. Also putting a Chelsea fan in charge of the Premier League ...WTAF? — emily bell (@emilybell) October 2, 2019

The new Premier League chief executive will also have to deal with the ever-changing world of media when distributing television rights, as companies such as Amazon are beginning to lead the way in a new style of sports broadcasting.

Pemsel spoke fondly of his time at the Guardian, who he joined in 2011, but admitted that now is the right time to move on with his career.

“I have enjoyed my eight years at Guardian Media Group and want to thank everyone for their support and friendship but now is the perfect time for me to take on the next challenge," Pemsel said.