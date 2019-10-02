Draw With Club Brugge Marks Real Madrid's With Worst Ever Champions League Start

Real Madrid's comeback draw with Club Brugge on Tuesday may be considered a point gained given the circumstances, but it still leaves Los Blancos with their worst-ever start to a Champions League campaign.

Zinedine Zidane's side found themselves two goals down at half-time after Emmanuel Bonaventure's brace had given the Belgian outfit a shock league against the 13-time winners.

However, with just five minutes left, Casemiro headed in a late equaliser to level the scores after Sergio Ramos reduced the deficit ten minutes after the restart.

Having succumbed to a crushing 3-0 defeat in their opening Champions League match with Paris Saint-Germain, there was hope that the Belgian side would offer Madrid the perfect opportunity to kick-start their European campaign. Unfortunately for them, the draw only went as far as handing them their worst-ever start in the competition.

As revealed by Marca, current La Liga leaders Madrid also only had one point from their first two games in the 2002/03 season - when they were defeated by AC Milan and drew against Lokomotiv Moscow - yet their goals difference from this season trumps that campaign.

During the 1995/96 campaign, Los Blancos started with a 1-0 defeat against Ajax, but they went on to win against Grasshoppers in their second game of the group stage. This occurred on four different occasions when losing their opening match was directly followed by victory.

Sitting rock bottom on their group, it means their next clash away at Galatasaray holds significant weight, with failure to secure a victory placing Zidane's men in a perilous position with three games of the group remaining.

The Turkish side also sit on one point but boast a superior goal difference to Madrid. Following the match in Istanbul, the reverse of that clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, two matches that could prove pivotal in the club's hopes of qualifying to the knockout stages.