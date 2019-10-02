Napoli has the opportunity to take an outright lead in Champions League Group E if they win away at Genk on Wednesday. Carlo Ancelotti's men sit level at the top after they beat defending European champions Liverpool, 2–0, on Matchday 1. Genk will be hard-pressed to hold back the Azzurri tide in Belgium.

How to Watch:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNextra

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The Luminus Arena will host the inaugural meeting between these two teams, with this being the first season in which Belgian champions Genk made it to the group stage as automatic qualifiers. Napoli is significantly more experienced in Europe's first-tier competition and are competing in the group phase for the fourth season in a row. Genk have progressed this far just twice before.

The Belgian outfit is still awaiting its first Champions League group stage win, however, it will face a team that's scored 11 goals in three away fixtures this season. Napoli has put four goals past each Fiorentina and Lecce in Serie A this season, while they also suffered a narrow 4–3 defeat to reigning champions Juventus on Aug. 31.

Winning Group E looks more realistic for Napoli after they defeated Liverpool at the Stadio San Paolo for a second year running, but its away form in Europe has been pretty woeful in recent times. The Italians have four losses and two draws from their last six European away fixtures. They haven't won outside Naples in the Champions League since a 2–0 playoff win at Nice in Aug. 2017, and they haven't won away in the group stage since Dec. 2016 (2–1 vs. Benfica).

Ancelotti hopes to end that barren run at Genk, whose last Champions League win also came in the playoffs—a 2–1 victory against Maccabi Haifa in Aug. 2011. They've clinched draws against Chelsea, Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen in the years since, though restraining this Napoli attack will be a different beast altogether.