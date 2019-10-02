Kieran Tierney Re-Injury Fears Eased as Scotland International Prepares for Europa League Test

Kieran Tierney will be available for Arsenal when they take on Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Since signing from Celtic in August, Tierney has been absent with a pre-existing injury, but finally made his long-awaited debut last Tuesday, playing 77 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest – a game which Arsenal won 5-0.

However, speculation that the Scotland international had suffered a setback ramped up when the defender was not included in the Arsenal squad for the trip to Old Trafford on Monday, with fans fearing his hip issues had flared up again after his debut.

However, football.london report that Tierney will feature on Thursday at the Emirates and that manager Unai Emery had always planned for the 22-year-old to miss the game against Manchester United in order to ramp up his comeback slowly.

This is also the reason that Tierney is not joining up with the Scotland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino this month, with the defender wanting to ease his way back in.

This news will come as a relief to Arsenal supporters, with the side currently struggling defensively, keeping just one clean sheet so far this season – conceding eleven goals in just seven Premier League games.

Tierney, who cost Arsenal £25m, could start alongside fellow full back Hector Bellerin for the first time on Thursday, the Spaniard also missing every Premier League game this season due to a cruciate ligament injury which he suffered last season.

Arsenal hammered Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in their opening Europa League game last month, meaning victory over Standard Liege on Thursday will put the Gunners in complete control in Group F.