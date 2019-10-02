Liverpool Avoid Carabao Cup Expulsion as EFL Decide on Sizeable Fine Instead

Liverpool have avoided being thrown out of the Carabao Cup for breaking EFL rules during their match with MK Dons, but have been handed a £200k fine for their actions.

The Reds had not received international clearance for Pedro Chirivella Burgos following the expiry of his loan agreement last season with Spanish outfit Extremadura Union Deportiva. Therefore, in playing the youngster they were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

Initial fears were that the Premier League side would be expelled from the competition, but the EFL have seen it fit to impose a fine instead. Liverpool are due to play Arsenal in the next round of the Carabao Cup, and will now be able to play that match after the £200k fine was issued to them.

A statement from the EFL read as such: "The EFL Board has today fined Liverpool FC £200,000 - of which £100,000 will be suspended until the end of Season 2020/21 - for having breached the Rules of the Carabao Cup by fielding an ineligible player against Milton Keynes Dons in a Carabao Cup match on 25 September.

"The circumstances leading to this breach are that Liverpool FC had not received international clearance for their existing contracted registered player, Pedro Chirivella Burgos, on expiry of his loan agreement last Season with Spanish club Extremadura Union Deportiva.

"Following a comprehensive review of all the evidence, the Board determined that it wasn’t appropriate to expel the Club from the Competition because of a number of mitigating factors. As a result, the Club has also been found guilty of misconduct in relation to the same breach for having fielded the player in the defeat against Oldham Athletic in the Leasing.com Trophy on 7 August, with the sanction incorporated into the financial penalty.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"The Club will be liable for the suspended sum of £100,000, plus an additional sanction, if they were to again field an ineligible player in the Carabao Cup between now and the end of next season."