Liverpool vs RB Salzburg: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Champions League Clash

While the Premier League is going just swimmingly, Liverpool's Champions League defence is in danger of sinking after a first gameweek defeat to Napoli.

While the 2-0 reverse to Carlo Ancelotti's side is no reason to hit the panic button just yet, Jurgen Klopp will be wary of a tricky test with the visit of Red Bull Salzburg who walloped Genk 6-2 in their previous European outing and look like the continent's surprise package this season.

After Spurs were gubbed by Bayern Munich in their own backyard on Tuesday, Liverpool need to be prepared for the arrival of more swashbuckling central European threats.

In Erling Braut Håland, Salzburg have perhaps one of the most exciting and confident teenagers anywhere, while the Austrian's side is backed up by a host of young talent recruited by the same geniuses that found Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

With a little help from the good folks at Opta, here are eight facts and stats to prepare you for tonight's encounter...

Unknown Quantity

Liverpool will face Salzburg for the first time ever on Wednesday, so we can't tell you much about their head-to-head history, sorry.

However, Liverpool have won four out of six against Austrian sides in Europe, losing just once. That defeat came to Grazer AK in a Champions League qualifier back in 2004/05 – although, you might remember that things turned out alright for Liverpool that season.

Anglophobia



Meanwhile, Salzburg are yet to win in four matches in all competitions against English sides, losing three times.

Most recently, they lost 3-0 to Man City in the Europa League back in 2010. Although that was so long ago now that star striker Håland was just nine years old at the time.

History Beckons

Liverpool will be desperate to avoid becoming only the second defending champion of the European Cup to lose their first two matches in the following campaign.

Who was the other you ask? Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest way back in 1980/81. They lost both legs of their first-round tie against CSKA Sofia and were eliminated. Gulp.

Off Target

In even more worrying news, Mohamed Salah's form has been a little suspect in Europe of late. Of course, he did score in the final, but did you know that the Egyptian has scored just three of his last 49 attempts in the Champions League?

On Target

On the contrary, Salzburg's boy wonder Håland became the third-youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick when he scored his triple against Genk aged 19 years and 58 days.

He sits behind only Raúl in 1995 (18y 113d) and Wayne Rooney in 2004 (18y 340d) but you knew that already, didn't you?

In fact, Håland has scored with all three of his shots on his UEFA Champions League debut for FC Salzburg against KRC Genk. Should he score again at Anfield on Wednesday, he will become the first player to score more than once in each of his first two Champions League appearances.

Fortress

Let's end on some positive news for the hosts. Jurgen Klopp has never lost at Anfield as Liverpool manager in 19 games of European competition, only Bob Paisley (29) has managed more games without losing at home for the Reds.

Furthermore, Liverpool haven’t lost at Anfield in European competition since October 2014 when they were beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid. Back then their team included Glen Johnson, Lazar Markovic and Mario Balotelli. How times have changed.