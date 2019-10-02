Loic Remy Discusses Failed Liverpool Move & Jose Mourinho Relationship at Chelsea

Loic Remy has revealed he came within a whisker of joining Liverpool prior to his move to Chelsea, and insisted that he had had a close relationship with Jose Mourinho during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Following a superb loan spell at Newcastle while on the books at QPR, Chelsea saw it fit to activate the striker's £10.5m release clause and take him across west-London. His spell at Stamford Bridge brought mixed results however, with Remy netting only 12 goals across two seasons.

Playing a bit-part role in his first season, Remy was still part of a squad that lifted the Premier League title under Mourinho, with his seven league goals coming in 19 appearances. The following season was an infamous one, however, as the Blues struggled massively in the top-flight and eventually finished tenth. Nevertheless, Remy insisted he had a strong relationship with Mourinho, despite the on-field issues.

“He trusted me. When the manager needed me, I was there to respond," he told the Telegraph. "He trusted me, and even I think the market was open and some clubs wanted to buy me, but the manager said ‘no, I want to keep this player, he’s very useful for the squad’. He knew Costa was the first choice, but that he could count on me as well."

“On the human side, he was very good with me. I have very good memories of this time. It’s part of the story of the club, and for me as a player it’s a big achievement as well. I really enjoyed my time there."

While Remy's move to Chelsea appeared to be straightforward, the 32-year-old revealed he was initially set to join fellow top-flight side Liverpool, going as far as completing a medical ahead of the move. Such was his form while on Tyneside that numerous clubs were linked with his signature, yet it was Mourinho's side who stole a march on their rivals.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“I was supposed to sign for Liverpool," he added. "I went for the medical in Boston, then apparently I failed the medical. For me, everything happens for a reason, which means at the end of the day, Chelsea. We had a fantastic season. This year Liverpool had been in trouble, it was not the Liverpool of the previous season.”