Looking Back at the 7 Biggest Away Winning Margins in Champions League History

If you've been living under a rock, or slamming Diamond White since full time in an effort to forget, Spurs lost 7-2 at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night. It was the first time that they had ever conceded seven goals at home in a competitive game, and continued what has been a miserable start to the season for the club.

However, it wasn't the biggest defeat at home in the Champions League. Not by far. There have been some huge winning margins in the competition's history, with teams travelling to dominate on their opponent's turf.

Here are the seven biggest winning margins for away sides in Europe's elite competition.

Maribor 0-7 Liverpool

This game was an example of just how ruthless Liverpool can be. Back in 2017, the Reds were just starting to show that they were no longer just a promising side, but were actually genuine contenders under Jurgen Klopp.

The visitors were 4-0 up inside 40 minutes, with Mohamed Salah netting a brace to add to Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho's early strikes.

It did not get much better for Maribor after the break, as Firmino added his second ahead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapped up the scoring late on. Liverpool would go on to make the final, eventually losing to Real Madrid.

BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar would actually go on to lose by seven goals themselves at the hands of Bayern Munich in 2015 – but five months earlier they decided to hand out a hiding of their own.

This match will be remembered as the one where the Ukrainian side's Brazilian players stole the show. Luiz Adriano scored five goals, with Alex Teixeira and Douglas Costa also getting their names on the scoresheet.

It was 6-0 at half time, suggesting that Shakhtar did show some mercy after the break, having put the game well and truly to bed in the first half.

Zilina 0-7 Marseille

You have to go a little further back to find another equally humiliating home loss. On this occasion it was the turn of Slovakian side Zilina to be hammered.

Back in 2010, when Marseille were still a decent side, they put their scoring boots on and smashed seven past the European minnows. Andre-Pierre Gignac was the main beneficiary of some dismal defending, netting a hat-trick whilst Loic Remy and Gabriel Heinze also found the net.

Needless to say, Zilina did not make it out the group. In fact, they failed to register a single point.

Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon

The Croatian champions are actually doing quite well in the Champions League so far this season. They beat Atalanta 4-0 on the opening matchday, and managed to only lose 2-0 to Manchester City in their second game.

However, they've not always done so well in the competition. Let's go back to 2011.

Despite going down to ten men within half an hour, Dinamo actually took the lead through a Mateo Kovacic goal. However, a Bafetimbi Gomis equaliser in first half added time changed the game.

Lyon would go on to score six unanswered goals after the break, with Gomis scoring three more times. It turned out to be an important result for the visitors, as they needed to win, whilst hoping that Ajax lost and that there was a six goal swing in order to progress to the knockout stages. Real Madrid saw off Ajax 3-0 to help Lyon into the last 16.

Roma 1-7 Bayern Munich

A crumb of comfort for Tottenham fans. Bayern have done it before. Only they went bigger on this occasion.

Roma entered this game with a win and a draw from their first two group games, but it became apparent pretty quickly that they were not going to add to their points tally on this night.

Bayern stormed into a 5-0 lead inside 36 minutes, with Arjen Robben bagging a brace, and Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller also scoring.

Gervinho pulled one back after the break, but that could not even act as a consolation. Franck Ribery and Xherdan Shaqiri scored late on to round off an embarrassing evening for the hosts at the Stadio Olimpico.

Legia Warsaw 0-6 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern are not the only German side who have had some fun on the European stage. Borussia Dortmund also went goal-crazy on the opening matchday in the 2016/17 season.

Dortmund were 3-0 up by the 17th minute here, thanks to Mario Gotze, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Marc Bartra.

The game settled down for a while after that, with no further goals for the rest of the first half. However, Dortmund stepped it up a gear after the interval, with Raphael Guerreiro, Gonzalo Castro and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finding the target.

The return game in November ended 8-4 to Dortmund. Fair to say that Legia Warsaw did not learn from their mistakes in the first match.

APOEL Nicosia 0-6 Real Madrid



When Real Madrid travelled to Cyprus in 2017 they were always expected to win comfortably. Sometimes these games can be potential banana skins though.

Not this one.

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed himself, scoring twice. That feat was matched by Karim Benzema, whilst Luka Modric and Nacho added the others.

Real went on to win the trophy that season, so APOEL can comfort themselves with the fact that they were dominated by the best.