Mexico hopes to get back to its winning ways on Wednesday in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago before the start of the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League. The two teams will clash at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, where the Soca Warriors will seek their first victory over Mexico in over a decade.

How to Watch:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Time: 10:06 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Mexico manager Gerardo Martino has gone with an exceptionally young squad for the friendly visit and is clearly looking for youth—only one player on the roster is 24 years old or above.

Of those 24 players, only five have been capped at senior level in the past, and not a single one has previously scored for the national team. Midfielders Erick Aguirre and Jonathan Gonzalez have three caps and two caps, respectively, while defenders Gerardo Arteaga and Jesus Alberto Angulo have four and three each to their name.

Wednesday's visitors may consider that one advantage they've got running in their favor. Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino has 45 caps and scored 19 times for Trinidad and Tobago–more than twice as many goals as any other player in the current squad. Trinidad and Tobago last defeated El Tri in October 2005—one of only three wins against this opponent in 24 meetings and are on a seven game losing streak.

El Tri have some pride to restore after they were given a 4–0 dressing down by Argentina in their previous outing. Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez put three past the Mexican defense, which conceded more than two goals in a single game for the first time in more than a year. Martino will hand a new batch of star talent the reins in Toluca on Wednesday, where both teams will hope to boost morale before the CONCACAF Nations League resumes.