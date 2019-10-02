Niklas Süle Reveals Why He Karate-Kicked Bayern Hero Serge Gnabry After 7-2 Win Over Spurs

Serge Gnabry was Bayern Munich's star man on Tuesday night as the German giants dismantled a hapless Tottenham Hotspur, but it didn't stop the 24-year-old from being on the receiving end of some harsh treatment from his teammates.

Der FCB were celebrating the victory at the final whistle in front of their travelling supporters when German centre back Niklas Süle was caught on camera performing a flying two-footer on Gnabry, much to the surprise of the visitors in the crowd. Meanwhile, another player appeared to boot the youngster's well-earned match ball into the stands.

Why did Niklas Süle do Serge Gnabry like that?! 😂😩



Who kicked his hat-trick ball into the crowd?! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hyeK6ditzD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2019

BT Sport posted a video on Twitter of the incident, and when questioned about his horror challenge, Süle explained that it was actually a revenge tackle, as reported by the official Bayern Twitter.

"Serge Gnabry is a good friend of mine. I'm so pleased for him - tonight belonged to him, which is why I took him out after the game.

"He hit me on the head beforehand, so I had to get him back."

🎙️ Niklas #Süle: "@SergeGnabry is a good friend of mine. I'm so pleased for him - tonight belonged to him, which is why I took him out after the game. He hit me on the head beforehand, so I had to get him back."#TOTFCB #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/DTuGYOM35b — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 1, 2019

Gnabry scored four wonderful goals as the Bundesliga champions put seven past Spurs on an evening to forget for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Spurs took the lead after 12 minutes through Heung-Min Son, but Bayern equalised three minutes later thanks to a lovely strike by Joshua Kimmich, and from that moment on, the away side never looked back.

Harry Kane gave the home side some hope on the hour mark with a cooly-taken penalty, but three goals in five minutes condemned Pochettino's men to a humiliating 7-2 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

Ex-Arsenal man Gnabry grabbed all the headlines by bagging a haul against his former rivals, and later posted on Twitter declaring that "North London is RED!!!", to rub salt into the Spurs wounds.