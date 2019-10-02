Pep Guardiola Provides Update on Kevin De Bruyne Injury Following Dinamo Zagreb Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that he is unsure as to whether or not Kevin De Bruyne will be fit and ready to face Wolves on the weekend.

The Belgium international was forced to sit out his side's 2-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night after suffering a groin injury against Everton.

While the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach is yet to rule his star man out of Sunday's home tie against Wolves entirely, he's unlikely to rush him back into action for a match Manchester City would expect to win regardless.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to the club's official website, the Man City manager stated: “It’s not serious but today he could not play [against Zagreb].





"We will see for Sunday. Right now, I don’t know. Maybe he can get fit. We will see. After the international break he will be ready."

The injury prone playmaker is now undergoing a rehabilitation process overseen by the club's medical staff, aiming to make a speedy recovery and return to the side.

De Bruyne was pivotal in the Citizens' victory at Goodison Park on Saturday, providing a delightful assist for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus to find the opener. His injury was confirmed just hours prior to Tuesday night's encounter with Dinamo Zagreb.

And while his absence didn't prove costly in terms of the result, Manchester City struggled to break down the stubborn defence of their Croatian opponents, only finding the net in the 66th and 95th minutes.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The introductions of both Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden from the bench provided the creative spark required, the English pair both getting on the scoresheet in the Sky Blues' eventual 2-0 victory.





Although City now sit comfortably top of Champions League Group C with six points from their first two fixtures, fans of the club will be hoping De Bruyne's latest spell on the sideline isn't a lengthy one.