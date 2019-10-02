Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Contract Talks Ongoing as Arsenal Look to Tie Down Top Scorer

Arsenal have begun talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new and improved Emirates Stadium contract.

The Gabon captain has been in exceptional form since joining from Borussia Dortmund back in January 2018, winning the golden boot alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in his first full season at the club.

The 30-year-old striker signed a long-term deal when he moved to north London, but the Daily Mail claim that tying him down to a new and improved contract is now a priority for Arsenal - though they may be hampered in their progress unless they can offload the wages of Mesut Ozil.

The German World Cup winner reportedly earns £350,000 per week, with his current contract running until the summer of 2021. But the Gunners are thought to be keen on cutting their losses, given the huge financial burden that Ozil's wages has on the club, and he's barely featured for the club - both as a starter or as a substitute - since the turn of the year.

It's claimed that Arsenal are even prepared to subsidise half his wages in order to see him head through the exit door.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Aubameyang, meanwhile, currently earns around £200,000 per week and the report indicates that Arsenal are prepared to offer him improved terms to ensure he commits his long-term future to the club.

The club's hierarchy will no doubt have been influenced by Aubameyang's fine goalscoring form, with his latest goal against Manchester United taking his tally for the 2019/20 season to seven in seven games.

Aubameyang is not the only forward who has been tipped to sign a new contract, with strike partner Alexandre Lacazette also in line for a new and improved deal.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Together, the pair have forged an impressive partnership and manager Unai Emery will hope that the dynamic duo can force his side back into next season's Champions League. For now, though, the Gunners must prepare for a Europa League clash with Standard Liege - a game Lacazette will miss with an ongoing ankle problem.