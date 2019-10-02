RB Salzburg Boss Reveals What Souvenir He Took From Anfield During School Trip 30 Years Ago

By 90Min
October 02, 2019

Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch has revealed that he took a souvenir from Anfield when visiting with a regional US schoolboys' team almost 30 years ago.

The 45-year-old is preparing to return to Liverpool for a Champions League group stage encounter with last year's winners, buoyed by his side's impressive 6-2 win over Genk on the opening matchday.

But first, during an appearance on SiriusXM FC's The Football Show, Marsch revealed the unique and somewhat strange item he treated himself to during his trip to Merseyside three decades ago.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, he said: "I was 16 and we were at a schoolboys' tournament.

"We were about to go to a game there and after the game I snuck down by the pitch and I grabbed a handful of dirt and put it in my pocket. I still have that today in a baggy in my house."

While a bag of dirt might not seem like the most exciting of items to take, Marsch will be hoping it brings his side the aspect of luck they will inevitably need when facing the Champions League holders, and former Salzburg winger Sadio Mane in particular.

View this post on Instagram

Well done boys 🙌🙌🙌

A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on

He added: "My players know Mane's qualities. They know everything about him, but regardless, they also know how dangerous he is and how he can make a play in a flash.


"It is a team when you try to find the weak points it is almost impossible, but you just try to hedge things a little bit with a tactical plan."

But the Austrian club are not to be written off, earning nine wins and a single draw domestically so far this season, as well as possessing prodigal young talent Erling Braut Håland.

Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp has himself warned his players over the threat Salzburg pose, suggesting in his own pre-match press conference they are a side perfectly capable of causing an upset against the very best in Europe.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Should Salzburg win, it won't be the only piece of history created by the Austrian outfit this season, with Marsch having already become the first American to manage in the Champions League.

