Real Madrid Destroyer Emmanuel Bonaventure's Explains Ronaldo Celebration & Tattoo 'Joke'

Tuesday night in Madrid was about one man and one man only - Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.

The Club Brugge striker, who is just 21 years old, notched a surprising brace at the Santiago Bernabeu, to hand his side a 2-0 half-time lead in the Spanish capital.

Sure, Real may have hit back in the second half, but goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro still couldn't wrestle the night away from the young Nigerian. His opener - on the eighth-minute mark - was the earliest goal ever scored by a Brugge player in the Champions League, while his second was capped with a familiar celebration for the Bernabeu crowd.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

And, speaking to Esporte Interativo, the forward explained his decision to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's famed celebration, admitting: "I like Ronaldo. He's my favourite player in the world and I am not happy he left Madrid, so I just do the celebration to show them they miss something."

The reporter then asks him about his pre-match claims about getting a tattoo if he scored. Prior to the tie, whilst looking around the stadium before the game, Dennis had said: “That's a dream huh?

“There are many who never thought they would play football here, and if I score then I get a tattoo.”

However, when the reporter followed up on his pre-match statement, the striker replied: "Yeah before the game I said if I score I will do a tattoo, but I was just bluffing, I was joking."

Asked if he was sure, he laughingly added: "I was joking. I was just joking."

