Serge Gnabry Taunts Spurs With Arsenal Dig Despite Claiming Leaving Gunners Was 'Best Decision'

Bayern Munich's four-goal hero Serge Gnabry took to Twitter to post his allegiance to Arsenal, after his side's 7-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night. However, the German, who left the Gunners three years ago to move back to Germany, claims it was the best decision he could have possibly made for his career.

Gnabry, who has ten caps for Germany, has flourished since leaving Arsenal in 2016, where he had felt frustrated by the lack of opportunities under Arsene Wenger.

The former VfB Stuttgart academy graduated scored 11 times in 27 appearances for Werder Bremen in the 2016/17 campaign - enough to impress Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich who signed the winger on a permanent basis in 2017.

He enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Hoffenheim, scoring ten and creating a further seven goals in 26 games in the 2017/18 season and has since been a regular in the Bayern side, earning the club’s player of the season award last term thanks to his 14 goals and superb all-round performances.

On Tuesday night the 24-year-old returned to North London in some style, netting four goals in an incredible second-half spell that helped Bayern trounce Tottenham 7-2 in the UEFA Champions League.

It was a result the former Gunner clearly enjoyed, as he posted on Twitter 'North London is RED!!!'.

North London is RED!!! pic.twitter.com/1Te5YjqpWo — Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) October 1, 2019

However, despite his apparent fondness for Arsenal, Gnabry has no regrets about his return to Germany.

Speaking to the Athletic, as quoted by the Bundesliga, before the game against Spurs, Gnabry reflected on his decision to leave the Gunners, saying: “[Arsenal] had so many wingers at the time - [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain], [Tomas] Rosicky, Theo [Walcott], [Santi] Cazorla, Alexis [Sanchez], Mesut Ozil - so I just had to go.

"I was still confident I could've got in the team, but I didn’t want to wait. I didn't want to be fourth or fifth choice any longer.

"It was the hardest decision I had to make in football, leaving a club like Arsenal - the fans, the players - but to keep playing I had to take a step back and it was the right decision."

Gnabry’s form for Bayern has earned him a regular spot in the German national side, starting eight of Germany’s last ten matches and scoring in six of these games.

Tuesday’s Champions League hammering of Spurs will give Gnabry and Bayern confidence, which is something Gnabry alluded too when speaking to Sky after the game.

“It's difficult to put this into words, winning 7-2," he said. “None of us would have imagined this. To have scored four goals is also an amazing feeling. Obviously, it's a great result for us, but we have to keep it up."

Bayern will look to all but secure qualification from Group B when they travel to Olympiacos later in October.