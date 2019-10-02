Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Die Borussen Scrape Past Czechs

Borussia Dortmund had Achraf Hakimi's stunning solo goal and calm second to thank after Slavia Prague missed a series of fine chances to leave the Sinobo Stadium with a positive result - meaning the Bundesliga side remain unbeaten in their Champions League campaign without conceding.

Beginning with intent, the visitors nearly drew first blood immediately as Jadon Sancho had a low effort pushed away by goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar. Despite seeing plenty of the ball, Slavia grew into the game and had it not have been for Roman Burki making two crucial saves they could have found themselves in front before the half-hour mark.

A first Champions League goal for Achraf Hakimi. pic.twitter.com/Rearn55TkQ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 2, 2019

The home side were left to rue those misses ten minutes before the break, as Hakimi played a one-two in his own half before driving into the box and skipping his way past three Slavia players and firing into the roof of the net.

Sancho blew an early one-on-one in the second half, before Slavia followed suit to miss their second similar opportunity of the night as Stanislav Tecl fluffed his lines and poked wide of Burki's right hand post. Backed by an immense home support the hosts continued to press in the match, creating chances aplenty to snatch a draw at least. However, a lack of cutting edge and, ultimately, decent finishers cost them a deserved draw as Hakimi grabbed a second to secure Dortmund four points from their opening two Champions League matches.

SLAVIA PRAGUE

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Kolar (7); Coufal (6), Kudela (7), Hovorka (6), Boril (7); Soucek (7), Sevcik (7), Masopust (7), Stanciu (6), Olayinka (7); Tecl (4).





Substitutes: Van Buren (5), Zeleny (6), Skoda (6).

BORUSSIA DORTMUND





Key Talking Point

There is no doubting Die Borussen's exceptional forward talent, with more creative players than most sides could dream of. They must, however, sort out their current defensive struggles after conceding a host of glaring opportunities to their Czech opponents.

A superb solo goal in the first half eased the nerves in Prague after a fairly controlled opening, but there is no hiding from the fact that if their opponents had their shooting boots on they could (and probably should) have left this game with three points.

If the warning signs weren't already there during the first half, then the alarm bells were blaring at full volume after the break. After Sancho missed a glorious chance to put the game to bed early on, it was all Slavia from there on. A collection of naive defending and poor pressing in the middle of the pitch handed the Czech side further opportunities to level matters, but the home outfit's lack of quality and sloppy finishing was the only saving grace.

Okay so Dortmund? What's the problem 👀 — FN-8448 (@Tigu__El) October 2, 2019

They held on, just.

Unable to get out of their own half, it will have been worrying signs for Lucien Favre who will be deeply concerned by his side's lack of game management. Passes eventually went astray, as did defensive shape, but, in the end, Wednesday's clash will be seen as a game they're happy to see the back of - having been under the cosh for extended spells. Hakmi's late second will add gloss to the scoreline, but will not paper over the defensive cracks that remain.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Burki (8); Piszczek (7), Akanji (6), Hummels (6), Hakimi (8*); Delaney (7), Witsel (7), Guerreiro (7), Brandt (6), Sancho (7); Reus (6)





Substitutes: Hazard (N/A), Zagadou (N/A), Gotze (N/A)

Star Man

Being played in a more advanced position by Lucien Favre, Achraf Hakimi was Dortmund's most dangerous threat in the final third. Blessed with supreme pace, that trait reared its head once more in magnificent fashion for the first goal.

Starting the move from deep inside his own half, the on-loan Real Madrid player drove into the Slavia box before cutting inside and dribbling past the goalkeeper and a host of defenders before firing into the roof of the net. The second went in to end what had been a long period of pressure, and

His pace is unquestionable, but his link-up play also demonstrates fine technical ability and this could well be a position Favre opts to play him in more often.

From box-to-box in 10 seconds 😳🔥



Dortmund with an absolutely stunning counter-attacking goal!



Outrageous pace and compose from Achraf Hakimi 👏 pic.twitter.com/vShRACV6wy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2019

hakimi is e v e r y w h e r e — tori¹ | 🖕🏻 (@dontreusmeoff) October 2, 2019





That Hakimi goal 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Mr Wonderful (@quaggmaya) October 2, 2019

Looking Ahead

It's back to Bundesliga action for Dortmund as they travel to SC Freiburg on Saturday hoping to halt a run of two successive draws in the league.



For Slavia, they've got an extra day of rest with them making the journey to Jablonec on Sunday int he Czech First League.

