Tottenham's Historically Bad Defeat to Bayern Munich Summed Up in 3 Atrocious Stats

What's going on? Aren't Tottenham Hotspur supposed to be good? They reached the Champions League final last year, but that now seems like an eternity ago.

On Tuesday evening, Spurs fell to an unfathomable 7-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.





7-2.

It was the Serge Gnabry show as the former Arsenal man thumped four past Hugo Lloris, with Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich also getting in on the fun.

As noted by Opta, it was the first time that Spurs have conceded seven goals in a home match in any major competition, which speaks volumes of just how bad this performance was.

Unsurprisingly, they are also the first English side to concede seven goals in any major competition since July 1995, when...oh, Spurs lost 8-0 to Koln in the UEFA Intertoto Cup. Pedigree.

The record-breaking isn't over just yet. The 7-2 defeat was the biggest margin of defeat by an English team at home in any European competition in history.

Things have been going from bad to worse for Spurs in recent months, but it's hard to think that they could possibly get any bleaker from here. They have been well and truly embarrassed on a global scale, and the world will be talking about this for a long time to come.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has got a lot of work to do. Qualification to the Champions League knockout stages is already hanging in the balance, and Spurs know they will need to improve if they are to qualify for the next round.

They have already crashed out of the Carabao Cup to League Two's Colchester United, in what is turning out to be one of the most disappointing campaigns in recent club history.

In the Premier League, they currently sit sixth, although that perhaps flatters them after their unconvincing start to the season. Pochettino, or whoever ends up in charge, certainly needs to find a solution soon.