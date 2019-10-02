Twitter Reacts as Luis Suarez Inspires Barcelona Comeback Against Well-Drilled Inter

Barcelona turned it around at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with Luis Suarez scoring both goals as they came from behind to topple Inter 2-1.

It was a night when Barça were by no means at their attacking best, with Lionel Messi showing the signs of his recent injury problems and Antoine Griezmann still struggling to settle in. Once Inter took a second-minute lead and settle in for 88 minutes of organisation, Ernesto Valverde's side struggled to break I Nerazzurri down.

So, it was up to Luis Suarez and boy did he deliver, assisted - literally and metaphorically - by second-half substitute Arturo Vidal.

Luis Suarez to the rescue! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ILmGsgrdpd — Goal (@goal) October 2, 2019





Luis Suarez is back in business. ⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/YDtyOX0ydy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 2, 2019

Inter really caught Barcelona by surprise with their quick-fire opener, a rapidly-taken free kick bouncing between Barça and Inter players before it was slipped through to Lautaro Martinez to finish. This was the Milan side's first goal at Camp Nou for 49 years and they defended it just as you would expect an Antonio Conte team to.

When you switch on and see Barcelona are 1-0 down to Inter Milan after two minutes...



Lautaro Martinez with the goal!



Live text 👉 https://t.co/X2A5MRlGy3 #UCL #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/wiVq9ljLa2 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 2, 2019





Wow. That was Inter's first goal at the Camp Nou in 49 years.... https://t.co/8q3S4R8vn5 — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) October 2, 2019

Barcelona huffed and puffed but they just couldn't blow Inter's house down. Mainly because they insisted on playing it through the congested central area of the pitch time and again. What was surprising was the ease with which Inter passed it through Barça on the counter attack, they weren't hoofing long balls in behind.

Inter making a mockery of Barcelona’s pressing by playing perfectly passing from the back. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 2, 2019





Conte is a great coach man.

Inter were allover Barca. Great in defense, and with each transition counter, look likely to score. Everytime. — Unmitigated Gall (@UGForrestGump) October 2, 2019

Was this going to be another Champions League mistake for Valverde? His team have capitulated in the past but the loss to Liverpool was a huge disappointment, people were questioning whether the ghosts of Anfield were still lingering.

Liverpool have done some serious mental damage to Barcelona!! #BarcaInter #Liverpoolfc — Michael Rice (@m_rice_1987) October 2, 2019

If they were, Arturo Vidal seemed on a one-man mission to exorcise them following his 53rd minute introduction. He began to link the Barcelona midfield with the attacking trio and they finally began to click.

He changed everything.



Arturo Vidal has a place in this squad, well and truly.



18 million euro. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/NzvRUUHux9 — totalBarça (@totalBarca) October 2, 2019

Vidal has been really good since coming on. Like last season, he's showing what a good option he can be, even if just coming off the bench. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) October 2, 2019

It was Vidal's cross that set up Suarez for a sweetly-struck volley Samir Handanovic had very little chance of saving - Barcelona were back in the game.

What a strike!!



Stand and applaud 🤯



Luis Suarez with the sweet volley! pic.twitter.com/kJCXh8LKWu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2019





Ridiculous finish by Suarez... that volley was impossible to stop for Handanovic. — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) October 2, 2019

Messi might have been quiet on the night, but it was his trickery and fearsome presence that set up Suarez for his and Barcelona's second. Simply the sight of the Argentine running towards them provoked an Inter lapse of concentration and Messi switched the ball to Suarez on the edge of the box to control and finish.

Suarez touch for the second goal to evade Inter defenders was top notch — Davvydoe Jasper (@KingDavidJasper) October 2, 2019



