Valencia ignited a turnaround in form when they defeated Chelsea, 1-0, in its Champions League Group H curtain raiser, and the team returns home hoping to continue that fine start against Ajax. The Godenzonen share the lead with Los Che after they pummelled Lille, 3-0, in their group headliner, making this a crucial fixture in an incredibly tight pool.

Any team able to claim three points at the Mestalla on Wednesday will become outright leaders in Group H, which is ample motivation for a duo who will each have big ambitions of advancing.

Ajax reached the semifinals of this competition last season, and they’re hoping to advance past the group stage in successive campaigns for the first time since 1997. Valencia was knocked out of last season’s group stage before they progressed as far as the Europa League semifinals.

Los Che manager Albert Celades looks to have steadied the ship after he was appointed in early September. Valencia lost, 5-2, at Barcelona in their first outing under the new manager, but they’ve since gone unbeaten in four and are joint leaders in their Champions League group.

However, the team has drawn both its home fixtures under Celades, with its most recent home win having come under predecessor Marcelino Garcia Toral—a 2-0 victory over Mallorca.

Valencia left-back Toni Lato is currently on loan at Eredivisie giants PSV, who recently drew 1-1 at home to Ajax and are the only team in the Netherlands this season to take a result from Erik ten Hag’s men.

Ajax is unbeaten in six away games this season, but have won only two of those and drew away to Greek club PAOK and Cypriot outfit APOEL in previous Champions League qualifiers.

How to Watch Valencia vs. Ajax

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNextra

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)