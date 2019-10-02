A pair of clubs looking to avoid must-win situations later in their Champions League qualifying campaign square-off Wednesday in St. Petersburg as Zenit hosts Benfica in a Group G matchup.

How to Watch Zenit vs. Benfica

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNextra

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Zenit began its group play with a 1-1 draw at Lyon—considered the group favorites—as Sardar Azmoun’s late first-half goal was canceled out by Memphis Depay shortly after the restart. Sergei Semak’s side, though, had a four-match unbeaten streak in all competitions end Saturday with a 1-0 defeat at Lokomotiv Moscow on Saturday.

Zenit has been quite stingy, conceding just six goals in 12 matches across all competitions and recording six clean sheets. They are 1-1-4 in their last six European matches, but 11-1-1 in their last 13 in St. Petersburg. Zenit is also 7-8-3 at home in Champions League group play.

Semak’s biggest injury concern is striker Malcolm, the $43.6 million transfer from Barcelona who has made just two appearances due to a hip injury. He was not on the bench for Saturday’s loss and has not played since making an appearance as a substitute vs. Dynamo Moscow on Aug. 10.

Benfica is currently at the bottom of Group G after a 2-1 home loss to RB Leipzig on the first matchday, adding to the pressure of getting at least a draw in this contest. They have won back-to-back domestic contests since that defeat, including a 1-0 home victory over Vitoria de Setubal on Saturday.

Benfica also sports a solid defense, yielding just five goals in its eight matches in all competitions and has recorded five clean sheets. They are also the only Portuguese team to win at Zenit, recording a 2-1 second-leg victory in the round of 16 in 2016.

The teams have split six all-time matches, with each side scoring seven goals. Benfica’s, 3-1, aggregate victory in 2016 marked the last meetings between the clubs, with Zenit doing the double in the Champions League group stage the previous season.