Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

German giants Bayern Munich take on a struggling Hoffenheim side at the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon with the Bavarian club looking to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to four points.

Nico Kovac's side enter this game off the back of a 7-2 mauling of Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with ex-Arsenal star Serge Gnabry bagging himself four of those goals.

Hoffenheim have so far had a difficult start to their league campaign, winning only one of their opening six games - with their last result ending in a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

With Bayern scoring 19 goals and Hoffenheim conceding ten goals so far in the 19/20 season, this could be a tasty affair full of action.

Where To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 5 October What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 BST Where Is It Played? Allianz Arena TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A (UK) Referee? TBC

Team News





Bayern have a few injury concerns ahead of this clash, with Jerome Boateng (back) and David Alaba (bruised rib) both sustaining injuries against Tottenham on Tuesday night. Leon Goretzka (hamstring), Lucas Hernandez (right knee pain) and Fiete Arp (Navicular bone fracture) remain sidelined.

Boateng has, at least, returned to training and may well feature against Die Kraichgauer at the weekend. If the 31-year-old does not feature, one of Lars Lukas Mai or Chris Richards could make the bench.

ℹ️ Squad update:



▪ @JB17Official has returned to full team training after his muscle problems



▪ @David_Alaba sustained a heavy bruise to his ribs (not broken) and will complete a light session in the gym



▪ @LucasHernandez continues to work individually on his recovery pic.twitter.com/GizCHNqmRU — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 3, 2019

Hoffenheim will remain without long-term absentee Andrej Kramaric (knee injury), left midfielder Steven Zuber (foot) and central midfielder Diadie Samassékov (torn muscle fibre).

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Kimmich, Süle, Boateng, Pavard; Martinez, Thiago; Gnabry, Coutinho, Perišić; Lewandowski Hoffenheim: Baumann; Posch, Vogt, Hübner, Kaderábek; Rudy, Geiger, Grillitsch; Skov, Bebou, Belfodil

Head To Head Record

This will be the 23rd time these two teams have faced off in the Bundesliga, with Bayern winning 15, drawing five and losing only two of the previous meetings. There has not been a draw in this fixture in the previous six meetings and over the last three meetings, Bayern have an aggregate score of 11-4).

Serge Gnabry's game by numbers vs. Spurs:



100% shot accuracy

100% take-ons completed

5 shots

4 tackles

4 recoveries

4 goals

3 take-ons

2 chances created

1 assist#UCL masterclass. 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/nYJHOrpvCN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2019

Did Serge break Twitter? 😟 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 2, 2019

With Serge Gnabry scoring five and assisting four in his eight games this season, you would fancy him to get on the scoresheet.

Recent Form

Der FCB are in fine form, unbeaten in their last 20 league outings, scoring *checks notes* 63 goals in the process, 19 of which have come this season alone. Lewandowski is the man in form, netting ten goals in six league games this season.

7 - @FCBayernEN scored 7 goals in a @ChampionsLeague away match for the 2nd time, they did so in October 2014 before (7-1-win at @OfficialASRoma). SevenUp. #TOTFCB pic.twitter.com/q1CIR6RyzO — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 1, 2019

Hoffenheim are winless since the second game of the season, a 3-2 victory over Werder Bremen, and have scored only four in their opening six games.

Here is how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Bayern Munich Hoffenheim Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich (01/10) Hoffenheim 0-3 Bor. M'gladbach (28/9) SC Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich (28/9) Wolfsburg 1-1 Hoffenheim (23/9) Bayern Munich 4-0 F.C Köln (21/9) Hoffenheim 0-3 Freiburg (15/9) Munich 3-0 Red Star Belgrade (18/9) Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Hoffenheim (31/8) RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich (14/9) Hoffenheim 3-2 Werder Bremen (24/8)

Prediction

Anything other than a win for Die Roten seems unlikely given the form of the two teams in the run-up to this game. If Bayern are anywhere near as ruthless as they were against Spurs on Tuesday, then the end result may look more like a cricket score than a football one.

With over 2.5 goals in three of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim, a resounding Bayern win would be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Hoffenheim