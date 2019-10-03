Brendan Rodgers' Kind Gesture Revealed After Liverpool Won Champions League

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he sent a message to Jurgen Klopp and his players after they won the Champions League last season - also revealing why he allowed the German to move into his house when he took charge.

Rodgers was at the Anfield helm for three years before being replaced by Klopp, coming close to winning the 2013/14 Premier League title before Steven Gerrard's infamous slip saw against Chelsea saw Manchester City edge to a second Premier League crown.

However, things began to turn sour for Rodgers little over a year later, and he was dismissed by the club in October 2015. A successful spell in Scotland followed as he guided Celtic to multiple Scottish Premiership titles, but he's now back in the Premier League with Leicester.

Rodgers comes up against his former side for the first time this weekend, and speaking in an interview with the Telegraph, he revealed that he harbours no hard feelings to his former employers - even sending the players and manager a congratulatory message after their European triumph last season.

He said: “It was a tough start to that season and they felt it needed a change...Look, it worked out brilliantly for them. When Liverpool won the Champions League I sent them all a message congratulating them and Jurgen."

The former Reds coach then singled out Jordan Henderson and James Milner for their efforts, claiming he was especially happy to see them lift Europe's major honour. Rodgers continued: "I am the type of person who is happy for the club and especially happy for players like Jordan and James Milner.

“I was so happy for Jordan when he lifted the Champions League trophy because I know how much he has developed and worked for it. I was never going to be bitter."

Rodgers then discussed his decision to allow Klopp to move into his house after he left - explaining that he only wanted the best for him and the club.

He added: “That’s why I let Jurgen move into my house! I had a good relationship with Ray Haughan – the player liaison officer – and he told me Jurgen was struggling to find somewhere to live...So I said: ‘Listen, I am moving to London for a bit and will not be there now, so Jurgen could move in.'

“He took the house and has been there ever since. I wanted him to succeed and the club to succeed."