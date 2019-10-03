Brighton vs Tottenham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, with Mauricio Pochettino's side looking to bounce back from a humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek.

Spurs have endured a tough start to the new campaign and the pressure has now been ramped up after they were blown away at home by a ruthless Bayern side. The north Londoners opened the scoring, but ended up conceding seven to slump to their heaviest home defeat in Europe.

Brighton, meanwhile, currently sit 16th in the league, having picked up six points from their opening seven games. Graham Potter's side made a fairly promising start to the season, but now find themselves with just one win under their belt in the opening seven matches.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 5 October What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 Referee? Jonathan Moss



Team News

Brighton could welcome back both Davy Propper and Solly March, which would be a major boost for the Seagulls. Additionally, Ezequiel Schelotto was named on the bench at Chelsea having recovered from a recent knee injury and should be available for selection.

However, Leandro Trossard, Shane Duffy and Jose Izquierdo all remain out.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will continue to be without summer signings Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, with the former expected to be out until November. Elsewhere, right back Serge Aurier is suspended for the upcoming clash, having seen red in the win over Southampton.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton Ryan; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Stephens, Bissouma, Alzate; Gross, Mooy; Maupay. Tottenham Lloris; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Ndombele, Winks; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have surprisingly only come up against each other on 28 occasions, with Spurs boasting the better record. The Lilywhites have won 14 clashes, whereas the Seagulls have only managed to claim six wins.

The last encounter between the two came back in April, Tottenham edging the game 1-0 thanks to an 88th minute Christian Eriksen winner. It was a fairly forgettable encounter, but a vital three points for the home side on that occasion.

Recent Form

Brighton haven't won a Premier League match since the opening day of the season, where they comfortably dispatched Watford 3-0 away from home.

Six points from their first seven matches sees them sat in 16th place. Last time out, Potter's men slumped to a 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea, but there is growing concern over the lack of goal-threat.

Spurs have had a shaky start to the season, with all seemingly not well in north London. They currently sit sixth in the league, but remain just one point off the top four. Pochettino's men dug deep in their last league fixture to see off Southampton, despite Aurier being sent off.

Since then, the problems have gotten worse with German champions Bayern hammering the Lilywhites in their own back yard in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Here's how the two have performed in their last five matches.

Brighton Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Brighton (28/9) Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich (1/10) Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa (25/9) Tottenham 2-1 Southampton (28/9) Newcastle 0-0 Brighton (21/9) Colchester 0-0 Tottenham (4-3 on Pens) (24/9) Brighton 1-1 Burnley (14/9) Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham (21/9) Manchester City 4-0 Brighton (31/8) Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham (18/9)

Prediction

Pochettino will be desperate to see his team return to winning ways and he will fancy his side's chances against a struggling Brighton side.

Although the Seagulls appear to be in a bad run of form at this moment in time, Potter will be hoping his side can cause Tottenham some problems, especially after watching the midweek Champions League humiliation.

Nonetheless, Spurs are expected to have too much quality and should claim victory here.