Frank Lampard Hints at Reason for Christian Pulisic Omission From Chelsea's Win Over Lille

Frank Lampard lavished Willian with praise following the Brazilian's goalscoring display against Lille in the Champions League, while seemingly issuing a wake-up call to Christian Pulisic who was left out of Chelsea's matchday squad.

Having scuppered the chance to snatch a draw in their opening group stage clash with Valencia after Ross Barkley's penalty miss, the Blues were well aware that victory against Lille would be essential to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Leading through Tammy Abraham, the Premier League side were pegged back by Victor Osimhem ten minutes before half-time.

Dominating the ball, Chelsea continued to press and found the all-important winner through Willian in the late stages. However, one of the key talking points from the match was the lack of £58m winger Pulisic, who has struggled to break into the starting XI this season.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game (via the Metro), Lampard appeared to hint at why that was, as he heaped praise on Willian for another fine Champions League display.

"He’s been really important. He’s a top player, I want to see him happy and have a smile on his face. His work ethic has been brilliant. He can take people out with his speed and trickery, and he can score goals for us. And that’s a lovely balance for the younger players," Lampard said of Willian.

While not directly addressing Pulisic, his comments after that would appear to suggest the American hasn't done enough to justify a place in the side since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

"We have to have really strong competition in wide areas and attacking areas."It must be like that, it must be on edge, and I’ve got a few different options in that area," he added. "But Willian gives us experience and he’s shown in the last two games with goals on top of great work ethic and quality."

Pulisic has made just four Premier League outings this term, all from the bench, despite impressing during the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool. He has registered just one assist in the top-flight this term.