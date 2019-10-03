Inter vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The title credentials of two Italian heavyweights will be examined on Sunday as Juventus travel to San Siro for a crucial clash with Serie A leaders Inter.

I Nerazzurri's first defeat of the season came at Camp Nou on Wednesday courtesy of a Luis Suarez double, though they are yet to drop points in Serie A after the first six rounds of action.

Inter's perfect start to their domestic campaign gives them a two-point lead over Juve, who dispatched Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League during the week. Cristiano Ronaldo was on target against the Germans, taking his tally of goals to four in all competitions this term.

Here's our preview of the showdown in Milan.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 6 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 2 Referee? Daniele Orsato

Team News

A muscular injury kept Romelu Lukaku out of the match with Barça, with the striker's spell on the sidelines set to go on when Inter do battle with I Bianconeri.

Manchester United loanee Alexis Sanchez is suspended after his dismissal against Sampdoria in their latest league game, two yellows seeing the Chilean walk at the Marassi.

Juve boss Maurizio Sarri has three of his defenders unavailable for the San Siro meeting, with Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo and Giorgio Chiellini all carrying injuries.

The latter isn't due to return until March, though Douglas Costa has an outside chance of playing on Sunday after limping off in the Old Lady's goalless draw at Fiorentina in mid-September.

Potential Lineups

Inter Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Asamoah; Sensi; Martinez. Juventus Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

This will be the 190th time the pair have faced each other, Juventus having won on 86 occasions. I Nerazzurri sit on 52 victories, whilst 50 of their matches have ended all square.

The latest of those draws came when the two met in the closing stages of the 2018/19 campaign, Ronaldo cancelling out Radja Nainggolan's early opener.

A devilish, dipping effort from the Belgian lit up San Siro, his 25-yard volley beating Wojciech Szczesny all ends up just seven minutes into the encounter.

However, the hosts could not hold onto their lead, Miralem Pjanic teeing up Ronaldo with a cute back-heel, the forward drilling in a low shot to secure a point for the champions.

Recent Form

Both clubs have been racking up the victories at the start of 2019/20, though Inter's unbeaten record was stripped off them in Catalonia as their Champions League campaign continues to stutter.

Nevertheless, they hold the advantage in Serie A thanks to a faultless start, Stefano Sensi in particular looking a savvy purchase after impressing as the Milanese side stretched their winning run to seven in the league.

Antonio Conte's men have built their title challenge on a steely defence, with the same true of Sunday's opponents.

Juve haven't exactly sparkled in the first couple months of the season, yet they've been able to grind out results to keep them within touching distance of Inter.

Here's how the sides got on in their last five fixtures:

Inter Juventus Barcelona 2-1 Inter (2/10) Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen (1/10) Sampdoria 1-3 Inter (28/9) Juventus 2-0 SPAL (28/9) Inter 1-0 Lazio (25/9) Brescia 1-2 Juventus (24/9) Milan 0-2 Inter (21/9) Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona (21/9) Inter 1-1 Slavia Prague (17/9) Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus (18/9)

Prediction

This game is likely to be tight, meaning any mistakes could prove critical. Bianconeri centre-back Matthijs de Ligt hasn't looked comfortable filling in for Chiellini and must step up or risk costing his side.

Fortunately for the young Dutchman, there are some frightening forwards leading the line for Sarri. What's more, Inter are without two of their go-to frontmen in Lukaku and Sanchez, and that may be the deciding factor in Milan.