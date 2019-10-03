Jamie Carragher Explains How Trent Alexander-Arnold Can Become Liverpool's Kevin De Bruyne

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed that he believes Trent Alexander-Arnold can one day move higher up the field and become a 'Kevin De Bruyne-type player' for his side.

Alexander-Arnold has quickly become one of the most highly rated young players in world football, having already won the Champions League once in his short career to date.

The 20-year-old broke the record for the most assists in a Premier League season by a defender last term and has made an equally promising start to the new campaign.

As a result of his fine performances, ex-Reds centre back Carragher has claimed that the Englishman could - in the future - be even more influential for his team by playing further up the field.

He told Viasport (as quoted by Metro): “People talk about the future and could he come into midfield and be a Kevin De Bruyne type player...You think about the crosses that De Bruyne puts in from the right midfield position and maybe that’s a position where Trent could play.

"But at the moment you wouldn’t think about moving position because he is playing so well."

Carragher heaped the praise on Alexander-Arnold, stating that not only is he one of the best youngsters in world football, but that he is also the most creative player for his side.





The 41-year-old continued: "If you think about what he has achieved at this young age – a Champions League winner and another Champions League final. He’s probably one of the best young players in the world if you think about what he has done.

"As a defender and playing at this level and how important he is to the team, he is possibly the most creative player in the team from right full-back...His strengths are that he can handle the ball and he is the most creative player in the team, just look at his assists."

Although the former Liverpool captain believes he is a 'superstar' and could certainly become a very influential player in a more advanced role, he has added that Alexander-Arnold should continue to develop his game defensively at right-back, in order to iron out the flaws in his game.

Carragher added: "Defensively at times he can be suspect and the opposition may think they can get at Liverpool there because he pushes forward so much. His positional play and focus needs to be 100 per cent...But he’s probably thinking 'I’ve got [Virgil] van Dijk next to me so I’ll be okay.'"