Leicester's Ben Chilwell Speaks Out on Past Interest From Liverpool

Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell has revealed he has "no regrets" over his failed move to Liverpool in 2016, as he prepares to face the current Premier League leaders on Saturday.

Chilwell has established himself as an essential part of the Leicester first team over the last couple of seasons - he now consistently represents England, too - but the 22-year-old was the subject of interest from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp three years ago.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Current Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers even admitted in March that he had attempted to sign Chilwell while in charge at Anfield, but the full-back has revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that he's very happy with how his career has panned out to date - even if his agent was in control of the negotiations at the time.

"My agent was the one dealing with it all, talking to Liverpool and Leicester about the situation," he said. "At the time, I was trying to break into the Under-21 team at Leicester so I was just focused on getting into that and progressing into the first team here.

"Definitely no regrets. When I look at how the last four or five years have gone, starting eight games now for the England team is something I'm very happy with.

"Leicester was the right place for me to be at the time and the older players have helped me a lot. The staff have kept me grounded. Definitely no regrets."

Chilwell also spoke about the game itself, which takes place on Merseyside at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. Leicester are currently third in the Premier League - seven points behind the Reds - and have been tipped by many to be the team to break the monopoly of the so-called Big Six and potentially qualify for next season's Champions League.

He added: "Last season we played against them and we did well on both occasions.

"Their three front players are electric and it's very difficult to stop them. But as a team hopefully we can try to counter that. If we can have some possession, then we can stop them being so prolific."

Former Liverpool manager Rodgers - who took charge of Leicester in February - has earned huge praise for the 2016 Premier League champions' upturn in form since he took over. And Chilwell was quick to praise the Northern Irishman for his impact he's made, as well as his qualities.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"He's loved at the training ground," Chilwell continued. "Everyone knows how good he is. What he's brought in over the last season or so, he's freshened it all up, the training's different every day and he's improving the players as well.

"He wants to win games but also wants to improve the team for the future and looking in the long run to where we can be in five years instead of a short fix.

"Any manager going back to their old stadium will want to get a win. He's very relaxed, training's been the same as it has been the whole season. It would be nice to go there and put a performance for the boss."