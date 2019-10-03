Lionel Messi Singles Out Barcelona Player for Praise in Comeback Win Over Inter

Lionel Messi praised the impact of Arturo Vidal after the Chilean produced an inspired substitute appearance to aid his side in their comeback victory over Inter at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Trailing 1-0 to an early Lautaro Martinez goal, Barcelona came from behind to secure a late 2-1 win and ensure they remain unbeaten at the start of their Champions League campaign after two matches.

Falling behind after less than two minutes, Barça were fortunate to head into the break just one goal down, with Antonio Conte's Serie A side matching their opponents toe-to-toe and failing to capitalise further on their strong start.





Luis Suarez will grab the headlines for scoring two fine goals to hand the home side victory, however, Messi insisted the introduction of Vidal in the 53rd minute was pivotal with his side trailing at the time.





"Arturo gives you so much," Messi said after the game, via Metro. "He is a player who, when he enters, catches, recovers, arrives, plays."

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has found game time less frequent this season, making only four La Liga appearances thus far this campaign. Messi insisted though that his importance to the side cannot be underestimated, and that he is getting the playing time his ability deserves.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"He is a very important player for us and it is good that he had these minutes today, he felt important because he is a very important player for the team," he added.

While Suarez' two goals were superb efforts, the Argentine himself played a major part on the night. A superb run down the right flank in which he evaded countless Inter tackles saw him feed the Uruguayan in the 85th minute, as Suarez did the rest to snatch a late win against the Nerazzurri. In doing so, Barça now sit second in their group behind only Borussia Dortmund on goals difference.