Liverpool 2020/21 Away Kit Details Leaked as Nike Decide on Colour

Liverpool's away kit for the 2020/21 season is reportedly set to be a 'hyper turquoise' colour, with new manufacturers Nike keen on bringing out a different look for the Reds.

Liverpool's six-year £45m-a-season contract with New Balance is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, and reports are escalating that rivals Nike are set to announce an agreement to take over the contract.





Curiously, the reports claim Liverpool are only guaranteed £30m a year from the prospective new Nike deal - significantly less than the current New Balance arrangement. However, Nike's proposal is apparently further incentivised by offering 20% royalty on net sales of club products.

STAN HONDA/GettyImages

There is also the tantalising prospect of Nike icons like Serena Williams, LeBron James and Drake being used to promote the club worldwide.





Well-know kit leak source Footy Headlines now claim to have the first details of Nike's designs for next season, claiming the American sportswear giant plan to create a 'hyper turquoise' away kit for Liverpool next season, the same colour that was used for the KD10 basketball trainers.





No template (official or leaked) has yet been revealed, however, and there is uncertainty surrounding which logo the shirts will sport.





Since taking over from adidas in 2011, New Balance have used a simplified Liverbird crest rather than the official club crest, and it remains to be seen whether that will continue with Nike, or if the American sportswear giants will want to differentiate their look.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌊 LEAKED: Nike Liverpool 20-21 Away Kit to Be 'Hyper Turquoise': https://t.co/Wd6XhQWMxB — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) October 2, 2019

The greenish colour is a throwback to the 1990s Liverpool era, where Adidas released various green away shirts.





In less thrilling news, New Balance are amidst a legal battle with the Merseyside club following Liverpool's likely switch of allegiance to Nike.





New Balance claim that they have a 'matching clause' in their current deal with Liverpool, but have not been given the opportunity to equal the financial offer from Nike. The dispute has reached the high court, with the manufacturers keen to force Liverpool to continue their sponsorship.