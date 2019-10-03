Liverpool Among European Giants to Scout RB Salzburg Midfielder During 4-3 Anfield Classic

Liverpool are one of a number of European teams keeping an eye on RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 18-year-old played in his side's 4-3 defeat at Anfield on Wednesday night and Arsenal are believed to have had scouts present to watch his performance, in which he was substituted in the 71st minute.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, according to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool, as well as Serie A giants Juventus and Inter, could give the Gunners some competition in their bid to sign the Hungary international.

The report doesn't state whether or not the Reds watched the midfielder with a view to making a proper effort to secure his services in the future, and it seems somewhat obvious that a club would have scouts present at their own games to watch opposition players.

Arsenal have been more heavily linked, with the north London side tipped to make an offer for Szoboszlai during the January transfer window. Szoboszlai is valued at around £15m by Salzburg, although that figure could rise if he continues to put in exceptional performances.

RB Salzburg have emerged as a team to watch out for in the Champions League, having demolished Genk 6-2 in their first group game in this season's competition before fighting back admirably at Anfield, albeit in a losing effort.

Liverpool already have myriad of options in midfield. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum feature frequently as Jurgen Klopp's three in midfield, but Naby Keita, Adam Lallana and James Milner are also available to the former Borussia Dortmund boss when fit.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Arsenal's options include Lucas Torreira, who was oddly used in an attacking midfield role during the recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock.