Liverpool Enjoying Finest Home Run of Form in Over 30 Years With Win Over Salzburg

By 90Min
October 03, 2019

It was anything but smooth sailing, yet Liverpool still managed to earn their first win in defence of their Champions League crown after seeing off Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night.

In typical Anfield fashion, the Reds started like a house on fire, racing into a three-goal lead the only way they know how, with scintillating forward play and devastating finishing.

Sadio Mane got the ball rolling with a trademark strike that involved neat build-up play and precise finishing, before Andrew Robertson followed suit after being set up by fellow full back Trent Alexander-Arnold because, well, that's just what Liverpool do.

Unwilling to miss out, Mohamed Salah then got in on the act with the result looking a formality at this point, although the scoreline was expected to rise significantly from there. It did, but not the way the hosts wanted, as Salzburg 'did a Liverpool' by coming from behind to stun Jurgen Klopp's side and level matters. 

Salah did what Salah does best, however, scoring once again the Champions League to ease the tension around Anfield and, in doing so, extending the ridiculous winning record the Reds have at home.

Courtesy of OptaLiverpool have now won their last 12 matches at home in all competitions, their best home winning run since an 18-game streak between April and November 1985.

This remarkable run follows on from last season, in which the Reds came within a whisker of claiming a first Premier League title, while also seeing off Barcelona 4-0 en route to the Champions League final.

The staggering statistics have become something of the norm of late, with Liverpool firmly among the finest sides in Europe and their Anfield home largely considered one of the most daunting stadiums on the continent to travel to.

There is still some way to go before they can break that immense streak, with Leicester City providing the next opposition hoping to end that run and bring all associated with Liverpool back down to earth. 

Currently occupying third spot in the Premier League, they could pose as big of a threat as anyone, with last season's 1-1 draw on this ground potentially offering some insight as to whether they can bring the 12-game run to a halt.

That's a big ask though. A really big ask. With seven wins out of seven in the league that includes 18 goals scored and only five conceded, few would back against the Reds making it 13 on the trot. 

