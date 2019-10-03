Man Utd Tipped to 'Stick' With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Despite Terrible Start to Season

Manchester United have no plans to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the Norwegian leading the club to their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, according to one report.

The Red Devils have failed to take off since Solskjaer took permanent charge of the club in March, taking just 49 points from his 28 Premier League games, with the club sitting tenth in the league on just nine points.

Despite these considerable struggles, journalist Andy Mitten, writing for The National, claims that Solskjaer is not in line for the sack.

Writing in the wake of United's disappointing draw to Arsenal on Monday night, Mitten insisted: "There is genuine support for Solskjaer, too, 10 months into one of the most challenging jobs in football. The club is adamant they will stick with him and see this through, but while it’s not pretty, both he and his team were applauded off the field, with fans singing his name."

The goal this season for United is to return to the Champions League, but their stuttering start to the league is already making that hope fade away quickly.

If they do not secure a top-four finish then the Europa League will pose another avenue into the continent's elite club competition. However, with a fragile squad that task will become significantly more difficult.

All these issues aside, despite managers Thomas Tuchel of Paris Saint-Germain and out-of-work Massimiliano Allegri being linked with the position in recent weeks, Solskjaer remains safe for the time being.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The club are well aware that a project is being crafted at Old Trafford, one that was never going to be completed overnight - and one that was bestowed upon Solskjaer to see through. Secondly, another reason could be that at present with a squad lacking quality or depth, few managers could come in and do better than Solskjaer.

Restructuring the club, including the 'culture' as Solskjaer explained, will take time. Furthermore, the decision to recruit young, British talent to the club is in full swing, having signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James over the summer. There are already plans in place to spend more on young stars in January and next summer.

Nevertheless, despite the task at hand, it is still worrying times in the north-west, with United failing to kick on since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2016. Three managers have been and gone during that time, with a colossal £950m spent to try and reinstate the club as one of Europe's finest.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

United are next in action on Thursday night against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, looking for their second win in the competition after beating Astana 1-0 a fortnight ago.