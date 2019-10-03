Moussa Sissoko Risks Backlash After Questioning Tactics in Crushing Bayern Munich Defeat

Moussa Sissoko has run the risk of infuriating manager Mauricio Pochettino after questioning his tactics for the 7-2 home drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Bavarian side inflicted Spurs' biggest ever European defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite the home side taking an early lead through Son Heung-min's strike. Die Roten hit back shortly after, however, before going on to take the lead before half-time and net a further five in the second period.

Opting for a diamond setup, with Harry Winks at the base of midfield and Sissoko alongside Tanguy Ndombele, the former Newcastle midfielder explained after the game that the formation has stunted his side's ability physically - claiming it could be the reason they shipped so many goals.

“We get tired too quickly physically when we play with a diamond midfield," he said, as quoted by the Express.

This isn't the first time Pochettino has opted with this formation, in what has been a less-than inspiring start to the season. New signing Ndombele arrived to much fanfare, but Spurs have struggled to make his impact result in victories, despite winning both Premier League matches in which he's scored.

Pochettino, though, was keen to stress that his side had in-fact played well, but were outclassed by their clinical opponents.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"I don't need too much time to explain,” Pochettino remarked. “We played 30 minutes well, started well, pressing high. But we were unlucky that we conceded in the last minute of the half.

"They were very clinical. After we scored the penalty for two we had chances to score the third. But from the 83rd and 88th minute we conceded three more goals. In football, it can happen. Every single touch went in. We are very disappointed and very upset but we have to stay together. I think we are strong in our mentality.

After surrendering a 2-0 lead away at Olympiacos in their opening group game, Tuesday's result leaves Spurs' hopes of reaching the knockout stages firmly in the balance.

They will take some solace, however, from the fact they lost their first two matches of the previous European campaign, yet somehow managed to escape the group and went on to reach the Champions League final.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Sissoko and co have the chance to right the wrongs of Tuesday night this weekend, when they

resume Premier League action against 16th-placed Brighton, looking to build on their current points haul of 11 points from seven matches.