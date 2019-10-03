Raheem Sterling Calls for Patience as Manchester City Seek First Champions League Crown

By 90Min
October 03, 2019

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has urged the club to be patient in their pursuit of a maiden Champions League title.

The Premier League champions have failed to come close to European glory since Pep Guardiola's appointment, only reaching the quarter-final stage in each of his three seasons in charge.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

City have been hugely successful domestically, but the pressure remains on the Spaniard to deliver in Europe. The Citizens are favourites with the bookies to win this season's competition, and took another step forward to progressing from the group stages after beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 earlier this week thanks to goals from Sterling and Phil Foden.


But Sterling, who climbed off the bench to scoring the opening goal, is keen for City to remain grounded - insisting they must not get carried away by looking too far ahead.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by the Mirror, he said: "We kept playing our football and, at the Etihad Stadium, if we keep that tempo, that intensity, not a lot of teams can hold on. That’s exactly what happened.

“We know the teams we have in Europe, they are top opponents, so it will never be easy to win it. We need to keep going. The most important things is trying to qualify from this group.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

"If we keep doing that, year in and year out, the better chance we will have to win it (the Champions League). We just need to progress the group stages and think about it later.”


City return to domestic duties this weekend, as they host a Wolves side who picked up their first Premier League win of the season against Watford last time out. They will be looking to close the gap on leaders Liverpool, with the Reds already five points clear after amassing a 100% winning record in their opening seven games.

