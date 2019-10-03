RB Leipzig Keen to Remove Release Clause for Arsenal Target Dayot Upamecano

RB Leipzig are looking to begin talks with Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano over a deal new, as they look to remove his release clause, which is set to drop drastically next summer.

The 20-year-old joined the German side back in 2017, moving from Red Bull Salzburg and has established himself as one of the most exciting young centre-backs in world football. However, injuries have hampered his involvement so far this campaign, limiting him to just two Bundesliga outings up to this point.

As a result of his fine performances in the first half of last season, a number of top European clubs showed an interest in him. Arsenal were one of these teams and reportedly tabled a bid for the defender.





However, it now being reported that RB Leipzig are moving quickly to tie their star down to a new contract, as his release clause is set to drop next summer. German publication Sport Bild (via Sport Witness) have reported that the Gunners did indeed make a €60m offer for him, and Leipzig are concerned that they will lose him because his current contract includes a €100m release clause, which is set to drop to €80m next summer. As a result, they are looking to extend his current deal which runs until 2021.

The report makes no mention as to whether or not Arsenal are still interested in the player having already signed William Saliba and David Luiz in the summer, but it reiterates that Die Roten Bullen see this as a point of concern.

Similarly, French outlet L'Equipe (via the Sun) have stated that his release clause will drop next summer, but they believe that it will drop to as little as £53m. This figure is similar to the offer the north Londoners reportedly tabled for his services in the summer, making a deal more likely should Unai Emery decide to make a move.

It is not yet clear what the exact figures are, but RB Leipzig are moving fast to tie Upamecano down to a new deal as his release clause is certainly set to drop next summer.