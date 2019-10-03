RB Salzburg Release Footage of Stirring Team Talk From Manager Jesse Marsch During Liverpool Defeat

RB Salzburg produced a stirring comeback in the Champions League on Wednesday, fighting back against Liverpool when they looked dead and buried.

The Reds were 3-0 up inside 40 minutes, the visitors reducing the deficit to two goals just before half-time thanks to Hwang Hee-Chan's strike.

However, manager Jesse Marsch evidently wasn't too happy with what he saw during the first 45 minutes. RB Salzburg have now released footage of Marsch kicking some butts in the changing room, and it makes for stirring viewing.





Be warned: the 45-year-old drops a few F-bombs...

The talk nearly worked, too.





Liverpool had put daylight between themselves and the Austrian side thanks to strikes from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah before Hwang's effort, but further goals from Takumi Minamino and Erling Håland levelled things up on Merseyside.





However, Salah's second of the game ensured Jurgen Klopp's side earned their first points in this season's Champions League, Liverpool now ahead of Wednesday's visitors thanks to their superior head to head record.





Salzburg's 6-2 win over Genk on the first matchday made them a side to watch in this year's tournament, with Håland in particular announcing himself on the world stage with a sensational first half hat trick.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

While Liverpool and Napoli are still expected to qualify from the group, Salzburg look more than capable of causing upsets when the the Premier League and Serie A giants each make their respective trips to Austria.