Real Madrid Dealt Injury Blow as Knee Problem Rules Nacho Out for Remainder of 2019

Real Madrid have been dealt a major injury blow after it was revealed that Nacho will miss the remainder of the calendar year with a knee injury.





The 29-year-old picked up the problem in Los Blancos' disappointing 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League - being replaced at half-time by Marcelo when Madrid were surprisingly trailing 2-0.

The La Liga giants recovered to salvage a point thanks to goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro, but the result does mean that Real have suffered their worst ever start to a Champions League campaign.

To add insult to injury, a statement on the club's official website has now confirmed the extent of Nacho's injury.

It read: "Following tests carried out on NachoFernández by the Sanitas Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

The injury comes at a bad time for the current La Liga leaders, who are already without summer signing Ferland Mendy.

Nacho is joined in the treatment room by Marco Asensio, who was ruled out for the entire campaign after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture during a pre-season clash with Arsenal.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was also forced off at half-time in the disappointing draw, with fellow summer signing Alphonse Areola making his debut in goal after joining the club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.





The defensive injuries affecting manager Zinedine Zidane mean Marcelo will likely line up in his familiar left-back position when the club return to La Liga action against Granada.