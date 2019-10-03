Real Madrid vs Granada Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Real Madrid will return to league action on Saturday when they take on Granada at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Zinedine Zidane's side are unbeaten so far in the current campaign, having drawn 0-0 with rivals Atlético Madrid in El Derbi Madrileño last time out, but they did falter in midweek after limping to a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Granada beat Barcelona 2-0 a couple of weeks ago, and currently sit second in the table behind the Galacticos on 14 points. Real, however, can extend their lead at the top with a win on Saturday.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 5 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Santiago Bernabéu

TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A (UK) Referee? Santiago Jaime Latre



Team News

Spain internationals Nacho and Marco Asensio are both sidelined for the home side with knee ligament injuries, while Ferland Mendy is again ruled out with a groin problem.

Nacho will be out for the remainder of the year after sustaining an MCL injury against Brugge, while Asensio is out for the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Arsenal in pre-season.

Thibaut Courtois is expected to be fit, despite being substituted at half-time in midweek due to illness.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Granada aren't expected to make any changes from their 1-0 win over Leganés last weekend.

Ramon Azeez will continue in central midfield alongside Yangel Herrera after some excellent early-season form, while Darwin Machís and Antonio Puertas should flank lone striker Roberto Soldado in attack.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Vázquez; Benzema, Hazard.

Granada Rui Silva; Miguel, Duarte, Sánchez, Neva; Herrera, Montoro, Diaz, Azeez; Machís, Soldado.

Head to Head Record

Real Madrid have won their last eight matches against Granada, and have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches against Diego Martínez's side.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The last time Madrid faced the Nazaríes was back in 2017 at the Nuevo Los Cármenes, with Los Blancos claiming a 4-0 victory. In the same season, the Spanish giants won 5-0 at the Bernabeú - with a brace from Isco and goals from Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro sealing the win.

Recent Form





Real have been in decent domestic form so far this season, remaining unbeaten in La Liga, despite wobbling on the European stage. They are unbeaten in their opening seven league games - winning four and drawing three - and come into the game after earning a valuable point against neighbourhood rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Karim Benzema is the man in-form up top after scoring five goals so far. Eden Hazard, meanwhile, is still looking to find his feet after admitting he's not yet reached the standard of a 'Galactico' signing. Granada have been superb since earning promotion from the Segunda División. Manager Diego Martinez has earned plenty of plaudits for overseeing a start that has led to an unexpected seat at the top of the table. With four wins, two draws and a solitary loss, Granada sit second - and in Roberto Soldado, they have a 34-year-old striker who will look to roll back the years against his former club.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five games: Real Madrid

Granada Real Madrid 3-2 Levante (14/09) Espanyol 0-3 Granada (01/09) Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid (22/09) Celta Vigo 0-2 Granada (15/9) Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna (25/09) Granada 2-0 Barcelona (21/9) Atlético Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid (28/09) Real Valladolid 1-1 Granada (24/9) Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge (01/10)

Granada 1-0 Leganés (28/9)

Prediction

Granada will come to the Bernabeú looking to take all three points, having scored nine of their 13 goals away from home in victories against Villarreal, Espanyol and Celta Vigo.

Plus, as the table shows, they are not in La Liga to make up the numbers, so will make it difficult for Real.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways after consecutive draws with Atlético and Club Brugge in La Liga and the Champions League, respectively. The hosts are still unbeaten at home so far in the Spanish top flight and Zinedine Zidane's men still sit at the top, despite dropping points last weekend.





Granada are flying in the league, but the home side's quality should see them squeak over the line in what could be an entertaining clash.





Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Granada