Tammy Abraham Still 'Undecided' on International Future Ahead of Expected England Call-Up

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has admitted that he remains ‘undecided’ over his international future, despite being expected to receive an England call-up for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Born in London, Abraham has already represented the Three Lions at senior level after playing in a pair of friendlies against Brazil and Germany in 2017. But without any competitive games to his name, the 21-year-old can still switch his allegiance and is eligible for Nigeria.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

“I haven’t made a decision yet. I am focusing on [Chelsea],” Abraham told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It is always a privilege to be wanted by both nations. I love both nations and for me I am clearly doing something right for Chelsea. My time will come,” he added.

Whether a call-up from England for the October games against Czech Republic and Bulgaria will prompt a final decision remains to be seen. Abraham is also likely to be in contention for a place in the final Euro 2020 squad next summer if he maintains form that has seen him score eight goals in all competitions since finally breaking into the Chelsea first-team this season.

Playing for England against Czech Republic or Bulgaria would permanently lock Abraham in.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick is a friend of Abraham’s father and has been very vocal on the player’s international future for a number of years.

Pinnick claimed in September 2017 that Abraham had started the process of formally switching his international allegiance from England to Nigeria, something the player quickly refuted.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr seems less optimistic about Abraham choosing the Super Eagles, describing it as ‘significant that Abraham has been assured that he will be in the England squad’.

Nigeria also have a claim on Abraham’s Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori, but the Canadian-born defender, who has lived in England since early childhood, is another who has been tipped to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad after his fine start to the season.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Daily Telegraph reports that the 21-year-old is under consideration for a senior call-up, with Callum Hudson-Odoi also potentially back in the mix after recovering from injury. Mason Mount is also expected to keep his place after being called up for the first time last month.

The squad list will be officially announced by the FA on Thursday afternoon.