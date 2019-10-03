Tottenham Fear 'Disillusioned' Harry Kane Could Leave Club in Search of Trophies

By 90Min
October 03, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be concerned that star striker and talisman Harry Kane has become ‘disillusioned’ and could join an existing group of senior stars looking to leave the club.

Kane has been a revelation ever since breaking into the Spurs first-team on a regular basis in 2014 and has scored 165 goals in all competitions during that time – his Premier League goals per game ratio is the best of any established English striker the division has ever seen.

Yet despite Kane’s contribution as part of the best Spurs team in a very long time, the club has continued to fall short of winning major trophies. With only individual honours to his name, Kane's biggest club achievements remain; a second-place Premier League finish, FA Cup semi-final exits and the Champions League final defeat.

Worse still is that Spurs appears to have now lost their way. A 7-2 annihilation at home at the hands of Bayern Munich this week added to a general malaise that began in February of last season and has seen the club win six of their last Premier League games.

Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are all out of contract in June and are all expected to leave, while Mauricio Pochettino expressed frustration in the wake of the Bayern thrashing that the club is yet to settle on a new plan after reaching the end of one cycle.

If Kane joins the group that wants out in search of a new challenge that can match their ambition, it could spell disaster, with a report from The Times claiming the club now ‘fear that he is losing patience’.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

After facing Bayern, the 26-year-old is said to have ‘complained’ that his Spurs colleagues are failing to learn from mistakes at the highest level after already throwing away a 2-0 lead against Olympiacos on a disappointing matchday one.

Kane remains under contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for another five years until 2024, which at least gives Spurs a strong negotiating position should there come a point in the foreseeable near future when he genuinely does want to leave the club. The Times report lists Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid as possible suitors.

In that scenario, chairman Daniel Levy would be expected to demand an enormous fee for a player considered to be among the best strikers in the world. There has already been speculation in recent weeks that the price tag could be a world record £250m.

