Twitter Reacts to Gabriel Martinelli 'Masterclass' as Arsenal Romp to Europa League Victory

Arsenal beat Standard Liege 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night to maintain their 100% start in the competition.



And you know what a 4-0 win leads to? It leads to words like 'romped' being chucked around. That's hallowed ground. Serious stuff.



1️⃣3️⃣1️⃣



There were just 131 seconds between Gabriel Martinelli's two goals during the first half at Emirates Stadium



🏆 #UEL pic.twitter.com/wa7zG9uVf3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 3, 2019

And you know who else is serious stuff? Young Gabriel Martinelli, apparently. Yes, this was, to all intents and purposes, a Martinelli masterclass. In 131 seconds, the 18-year-old notched the brace that would take his side away from Liege irrevocably.

Up against the side placed third in the Belgian Pro League, the Brazilian was a cut above, and boy did the Gooners flaunt it on Twitter.



Ladies and gentlemen, meet Gabriel Martinelli 🥶🥶🥶 — The People’s Champion 💯🤟🏽 (@TroopzAFC) October 3, 2019

Firmino wishes he was Martinelli — KS (@KunalSheth96) October 3, 2019

Announce 2019 ballon dor winner martinelli — LT11 (@Torreira111) October 3, 2019

CALL HIM MARTINELLINHO — AUBAGANG (@WoolWitchGooner) October 3, 2019

Although some missed the point a bit:

Ronaldo > Martnelli — DaniCeballos Just On Loan (@DennisuarezL) October 3, 2019

And some missed the boat altogether:



Where there’s a Willock there’s a Wayock — Spooky Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) October 3, 2019

To be fair, Joe Willock did get in on the act in the 22nd minute, with Dani Ceballos scoring his first goal for the club in the second period, but by then the headlines had already been grabbed.

Still, it can't all be about the Brazilian, and some fans took the opportunity to push their personal agendas. And, even on such a 'Good Ebening' as this, more often than not, these involved boss Unai Emery.

Some of them (who incidentally held the nice and positive handle '#DieEmeryDie') chose to praise academy boss Freddie Ljungberg for the win.



Freddies Arsenal are planets ahead of emery's — #DieEmeryDie 🇨🇼 🇳🇬 (@Lacksathreat) October 3, 2019

While others just chose to pummel the 'fraudulent' Spaniard.



•If we had Ozil, we would have won 7-0

•Another good game from Willock

•Bellerín, you beauty.

•Cebaloss, the Genius .

•Martínez, classy distribution

•Mustafi 🔙🔛🔝.

•Tierney, the future is bright

•Gabriel Martinelli MOTM❤️



above all, Unai Emery is still a FRAUD! — Jazsen Jack Anthony (@AnthonyJayJay1) October 3, 2019

They dont need Emery for this.. sack this clown before is too late for the season — David Anglada (@DavidAnglada07) October 3, 2019

But the weirdest of the agendas? They were saved for - no, you won't guess it, I promise you won't - Shkodran Mustafi. Yep, the Mustafi Hive was out in full - creepy - force.

Seriously:



Please Admin



Don't act like it isn't Mustafi's 3rd cleansheet.

Talk also bout him — DaniCeballos Just On Loan (@DennisuarezL) October 3, 2019

Van dijk bodied , deligt exposed , ramos finiahed

There is only one man on top 🔙🔛🔝 — Invincibles49 (Different Knock FC) (@BadboysLacaAuba) October 3, 2019

Mustafi back, clean sheet is back. The Arsenal way. pic.twitter.com/Fn79WI1LSW — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) October 3, 2019

Wow.

