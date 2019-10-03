Twitter Reacts to Gabriel Martinelli 'Masterclass' as Arsenal Romp to Europa League Victory

By 90Min
October 03, 2019

Arsenal beat Standard Liege 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night to maintain their 100% start in the competition.

And you know what a 4-0 win leads to? It leads to words like 'romped' being chucked around. That's hallowed ground. Serious stuff.

And you know who else is serious stuff? Young Gabriel Martinelli, apparently. Yes, this was, to all intents and purposes, a Martinelli masterclass. In 131 seconds, the 18-year-old notched the brace that would take his side away from Liege irrevocably.

Up against the side placed third in the Belgian Pro League, the Brazilian was a cut above, and boy did the Gooners flaunt it on Twitter.

Although some missed the point a bit: 

And some missed the boat altogether:

To be fair, Joe Willock did get in on the act in the 22nd minute, with Dani Ceballos scoring his first goal for the club in the second period, but by then the headlines had already been grabbed. 

Still, it can't all be about the Brazilian, and some fans took the opportunity to push their personal agendas. And, even on such a 'Good Ebening' as this, more often than not, these involved boss Unai Emery.

Some of them (who incidentally held the nice and positive handle '#DieEmeryDie') chose to praise academy boss Freddie Ljungberg for the win.

While others just chose to pummel the 'fraudulent' Spaniard.

But the weirdest of the agendas? They were saved for - no, you won't guess it, I promise you won't - Shkodran Mustafi. Yep, the Mustafi Hive was out in full - creepy - force.

Seriously:

Wow.

